Shaw Peters on show at Studio Joli

Studio Joli presents Shawn Peters with his fresh body of work, I Think in Line and in Colour from November 13.

Now in his 50s, Peters might be described as an artist who is “established”, “accomplished”, even “successful”. He has had annual showings for two decades and more, said a media release.

He has works displayed in the Prime Minister’s Diplomatic Centre and other Government departments, has works in major collections in Trinidad and Tobago, including Angostura, Central Bank and the National Museum. He has travelled extensively, with shows in other parts of the Caribbean (including Cuba) and around the world.

Along his artistic journey, Peters has rubbed shoulders with artists such as Emheyo Bahabba, Guy Beckles, the Boothman brothers, Edward Bowen, Holly Guyadeen, Shastri Maharaj, Gregory Williams, and Che Lovelace. He knew Boscoe Holder and Pat Bishop. He is on friendly terms with artists from Barbados, Suriname and other territories.

Peters lists his mentor, Leroy Clarke, as his major influence, as well as Carlisle Harris, Ken Crichlow and Makemba Kunle, the release said.

“I am the sum of all who have nourished me”, Peters has declared in the past. Yet, he has the ability to imbibe that artistic “nourishment” and use it to fuel artwork that has its own unique form and voice.

When asked for the artists statement for this current body of work, Peters submitted one sentence: "I would not wish myself on anyone else, and yet, I would not wish to be anyone else but myself.”

As a collection, the paintings of I Think in Line and in Colour contain the distorted figures and cubist tendencies which viewers have come to recognise as hallmarks of Peters' work. As Kunle once said of him, “He is meticulous in his rendering of line, colour and texture, oftentimes giving the appearance of slickness. One can contend that he is in his zone and for those who know him, slickness is his dress code.”

I Think in Line and in Colour opens on November 13 from 5 pm-8 pm. The exhibition runs until November 27 during the studio’s regular working hours, 10 am-6 pm Monday to Friday and 10 am-2 pm on Saturdays at 21 Henry Pierre Street, St James.

For further info call 705-7907 or 705-7909 or e-mail studiojoli.tt@gmail.com or visit Facebook and Instagram, or view their website www.studiojoli.net