Respect those who gave their lives for nation

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: The Remembrance Day parade is an occasion to recognise and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty for our country and to protect us from tyranny.

It is in this regard that it was indeed noticed – and for the first time ever – the absence of the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, the (Homeland) Security Minister, and the Commissioner of Police to lay a wreath in their official capacities on Memorial Day.

I send this with no degree of criticism and with the greatest of respect to those who hold significant positions but were unable to attend, as there may very well have been good reason. However, as the years go on there continues to be a diminished presence of politicians, dignitaries, diplomats, and those holding official capacities who are invited.

It seems that it is becoming the belief that this is "an army thing" for only serving military personnel and retired military to pay their respects. Not so.

The Prime Minister is chair of the National Security Council, so he/she actually directs the military.

The Opposition Leader is the alternate choice to command these same serving troops.

The (Homeland) Security Minister's attendance at this parade is also expected, as the role and function of the Defence Force is also as an aid to civil power and to support the police.

The Police Commissioner's presence has always been mandatory, as that arm of the protective services works hand in hand with the military.

I write this to plead with those in authority for future reference: This is a significant occasion and I humbly ask that if you are officially invited to this event that, in the future, you sacrifice one hour every year to remember those who lost their lives in battle for us.

Such attendance also augurs well for the currently serving members of the Defence Force and protective services, as we cannot ask them to be prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice if called to do so, but then fail to see the significance of showing respect for those who actually did so in the past.

GARY GRIFFITH

via e-mail