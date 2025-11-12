Quarry operators meet ministry officials through third party

From left, TT Aggregate Producers Alliance director Sean Maharaj, president Nigel Tenia, and director Danny Persad at a media briefing at the Trinidad Hilton on November 11. PHOTO BY JOEY BARTLETT - Joey Bartlett

THE shutdown of the unregulated quarrying industry is over.

This after Nigel Tenia – president of the operators' representing body the TT Aggregate Producers Alliance (TTAPA) – announced "positive engagements" with officials of the Ministry of Energy.

However, speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Tenia declined to name the ministry officials he and the group would have spoken to or the intermediary through whom discussions were held. He cited sensitivity of ongoing talks.

Speaking at the Flamingo Room, Hilton Trinidad, Port of Spain, Tenia said the alliance has reached “a level of comfort” after a series of indirect communications with the ministry.

“We have been liaising with the ministry via a third party, whom I prefer not to name at this time,” he said.

He emphasised he did not wish to provide “actual details,” so as not to prejudice advancement of the conversation. Nevertheless, he said, “The organisation feels much more comfortable now, and the processing of licences for sand and gravel is imminent.”

Tenia told reporters the group’s decision to reopen its doors marks a significant step forward for the construction and quarrying industries, which had faced widespread disruptions.

“This process is one of reciprocity. As we engage in the next stage of our action plan, we have decided to take the step of reopening our doors. We have received several commitments and we believe the light is at the end of the tunnel.”

Repeatedly pressed to specify the nature of these commitments, Tenia remained guarded, saying the alliance’s confidence stems from recent correspondence and discussions with ministry officials through a third party.

“We’ve had some written communication, but at this stage, I think it’s best we keep the finer details off the record. We are at a very sensitive point in the conversation, and we do not want to jeopardise what has been a constructive process.”

Tenia said the alliance’s decision to resume operations was not taken lightly but reflects its trust the ministry and relevant agencies are now committed to streamlining the mineral licensing process.

“We firmly believe the government will continue to work with us to find sustainable solutions.”

Asked if members were now operating with valid licences, Tenia replied, “No,” but he reiterated the industry is reopening “on good faith and reassurance.” He noted the licensing system for sand and gravel extraction had long been confusing and inconsistent.

“In the past, the Ministry of Energy might send you to WASA, then WASA would send you back to the ministry. Sometimes you’d go to the EMA (Environmental Management Authority) and be redirected again. It was like navigating a maze. That’s one of the things we’re confident will now be rectified.”

Pressed further on whether TTAPA members had received permission to operate, Tenia repeated the alliance’s comfort level was based on the tone of recent engagements rather than any formal approvals.

“What I can say is the conversations have given us a level of comfort where we feel we can reopen. The hardship has been real, not just for our employees but for the wider construction sector. The price of aggregate has gone up every day since we closed.”

He said approximately 3,000 to 5,000 jobs were at risk during the closure period, and reopening would bring relief to workers and suppliers across the construction supply chain.

The closure and a protest came after police raided an illegal mining operation in east Trinidad and arrested several people including a man described as the main player in the illegal quarrying "industry" in this country.

Tenia noted the TTAPA represents 24 quarry operators and intends to open its membership to other legitimate businesses seeking regularisation. However, the assurances given at this time benefit only existing TTAPA members.

“We are inviting other operators who wish to join us in bringing order and accountability to this industry. Our goal is to promote compliance and proper licensing. We envision ourselves playing a key role in helping the government streamline these processes.”

Asked if the ministry was notified beforehand of the announcement, Tenia said no. “They will be aware once it’s in the media.”

“We’re committed to working hand in hand with the authorities to correct the challenges in our industry.”

Newsday reached out to Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander to ask if the police were part of any ongoing discussions or arrangements with the organisation, but calls went unanswered.

On November 6, TTAPA demanded a meeting with the government to address long-standing regulatory issues. At the time, Tenia and about 30 others gathered outside the State-owned National Quarries Ltd (NQL) compound on Turure Road, Sangre Grande, staging a peaceful demonstration.

The Association said 25 years after the Minerals Act was passed, no company had been issued a licence to process sand and gravel, meaning all mining companies, including NQL, are operating illegally.