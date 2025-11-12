Policewoman charged for beating schoolchild

A police officer has been charged with assault by beating of a minor in Port of Spain.

A TTPS press release on November 12 said that according to reports, at 2.30 pm on Wednesday May 7, an 11-year-old primary school student was assaulted by a female constable who is the mother of another student attending the same school as the victim.

Preliminary information indicates the incident occurred in the school’s courtyard, following an altercation between both children. It is alleged the officer confronted and physically assaulted the child. A teacher intervened and separated the female officer from the child.

The victim was subsequently taken for medical attention, and a report was made to the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB).

An investigation was launched under the direction of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence and Investigations) Natasha George, Assistant Commissioner of Police Richard Smith, and supervised by Snr Supt Rodhill Kirk, Supt Jankee, ASP Bacchus, PC Mohammed and other members of the PSB.

Following consultation with Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal, advice was given for the officer to be charged by way of summons for the offence of Assault by Beating.

The accused appeared before Magistrate Marissa Gomez in the Port of Spain 3rd Magistrates’ Court on November 11, and the matter was adjourned to Friday, November 21.

The TTPS release said even as charges were laid, the matter is still being investigated as the service is committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and accountability among all its members.