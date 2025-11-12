Persad-Bissessar: Ralph free to take legal action

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar is standing by Minister in the Ministry of Housing Anil Roberts' social media revelations which allege wrongdoing in the acquisition of three Housing Development Corporation (HDC) units at the upscale Victoria Keyes development in Diego Martin, by the wife and children of St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.

In fact, in WhatsApp messages sent to Newsday on the evening of November 12, the Prime Minister said Gonsalves was free to do whatever he wanted, including pursuing legal action.

On November 11, in his Doubles and Coffee social media blog, Roberts raised issue over the acquisition of three HDC apartments by Gonsalves' wife Eloise and their children – son Storm Gonsalves and daughter Soleil Gonsalves.

Roberts said his research led to documents showing the Gonsalves family purchasing three first floor apartments valued at $1.96m, $1.625m and $1.3m respectively.

With documents in hand, he questioned whether Gonsalves’ recent criticism of Persad-Bissessar was influenced by his family’s increased fortunes under the former PNM government.

On November 12, Storm Gonsalves threatened to sue Roberts while his father went on state-owned radio in St Vincent and the Grenadines to stoutly deny all allegations and claims by Roberts in the Doubles and Coffee blog.

In response, Persad-Bissessar made it clear that she had no interest in any retribution against Prime Minister Gonsalves as he has been claiming since Roberts' revelations.

"His opinions have never had any effect on my decision making. I also have no interest in the current elections in St Vincent as that is solely for the people of St Vincent to choose their leaders," she said in the WhatsApp messages.

Regarding the threat of legal action, Persad-Bissessar said, "He is free to pursue legal action. Currently, there is an investigation being conducted into this matter.

"Of particular concern, is the rent-to-own arrangement for one of the luxury apartments at Victoria Keyes that was entered into on April 30, 2025. This was rushed through two days after the General Election (in TT) and before the newly elected government was sworn in," she said.

Newsday also received, on the evening of November 11, an image of a Verification and Processing form in the name of Soleil Gonsalves which showed the allocation of a unit at Victoria Keyes on a rent-to-own basis, which was signed off on April 30 – two days after the general election in TT.

The prime minister said, "It’s a legitimate concern being raised by Anil, that (while) thousands of citizens are waiting on accommodation from the HDC, one family gets three luxury high-rise apartments in Victoria Keyes. I think the rent-to-own arrangement entered into, two days after the 2025 general election, when no government was in place, is the most egregious."