NWAC calypso queen registration opens

Queen's Hall, St Ann's, Port of Spain. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

THE National Women’s Action Committee (NWAC) has opened registration to all female calypsonians for the 2026 National Calypso Queen competition.

NWAC said in a release on November 12, that the competition will see major changes in the interest of further development of artistes and the competition. Apart from the introduction of a semi-final round, the competition is expected to see some past winners return, as there has been an adjustment in the rules governing the competition.

NWAC has now removed the rule which previously barred winners from re-entering the competition.

From 2026, the winner of the competition will be able to re-enter the competition for as long as she wishes until a second title is won. Therefore, a singer will only exit the competition after winning two titles instead of one.

This rule, according to NWAC, has been made retroactive to permit any past winner to re-enter the competition, provided she has not won the calypso monarch, road march, soca monarch or chutney monarch title.

The final is on January 25 at Queen’s Hall.

Auditions begin on December 13, at Scarborough Secondary school in Tobago.