Months after rig's partial collapse – work begins to recover man's body

PRESUMED DEAD: Missing Well Services Ltd employee Pete Phillip. -

WELL Services Petroleum Company Ltd says a US-based contractor is undertaking work to salvage its Rig 110 platform and recover the remains of its employee Pete Phillip who went missing – and is presumed dead – when the rig suffered a partial collapse last December.

In a statement on November 12, Well Services said the US contractor started salvage and recovery efforts, initiating phase one, which focuses on risk mitigation and site stabilisation to ensure safety of personnel, protection of the marine environment, and the integrity of surrounding assets.

"Regulatory approval for the works has been granted through the issuance of a Certificate of Environmental Clearance (CEC) by the Environmental Management Authority (EMA)."

Well Services said, "In addition, 'Letters of No Objection' have been received from the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries, the Ministry of Works and Transport – Maritime Services Division, and the Occupational Safety and Health Agency."

Phase two of the operation, the company release added, will follow upon completion of the stabilisation work and will focus on the recovery of Phillip's remains, lifting, and removal of the rig structure.

"Mr Phillip’s family has been duly informed of the initiation of Phase 1, including the scope of activities. WSPCL remains committed to a safe, transparent, and environmentally responsible salvage and recovery process, and continues to coordinate closely with regulators and stakeholders throughout the operation."