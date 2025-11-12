Molino: Hurricane trauma will spur on Jamaica

Trinidad and Tobago captain Kevin Molino. - (FILE PHOTO)

Trinidad and Tobago men’s senior football captain Kevin Molino knows Jamaica will have added motivation to leave the Hasely Crawford Stadium with three points on November 13 in an effort to bring joy to their citizens after Hurricane Melissa left large parts of the island devastated.

Jamaica and TT will square off at the Mucurapo venue from 8 pm in a crucial Concacaf Group B Fifa World Cup qualifier. The winner will move one step closer to booking a spot at the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Two weeks ago, Hurricane Melissa struck Jamaica as a Category 5 storm. Homes were destroyed, electricity poles are still down and there is a shortage of pipe-borne water.

Speaking to TTFA media, Molino said, “When you look at the disaster that happened in Jamaica, they have a chip on their shoulder, coming here to fight and also put a smile on the Jamaicans’ faces...we just need to be better in the final third, like I said and we will be in a good position.”

Molino said the TT players know what the game means. “We are looking forward to the massive game ahead and the mood in the camp has been good.”

Two players who featured in the last qualifying window – Rio Cardines and Molik Khan – are unavailable due to injury.

It must be a next-man-up mentality, Molino said. “The coach (Dwight Yorke) has been saying it all campaign that is going to take a whole group for us to qualify. Unfortunately, Cardines (is) injured and Molik Khan, who are massive players. You know the importance that they bring to the team, the quality they bring to the team, but it is going to take a whole group and we have players that fill that gap to come in and make a difference. This is what it will take to qualify for a World Cup. It is going to take a whole group, not just one or two players.”

Molino said once the players continue to follow the instructions of the coaching staff, which includes Yorke and assistant coach Russell Latapy, the team should be in great stead.

“With the experience we have in the coaching staff, once we as players listen and ask questions, we would be in the right position, and I think we will be up and ready for the challenge on Thursday.”

TT are third in Group B with five points after earning one win, two draws and one loss.

Jamaica lead the group with nine points and Curacao are second with eight points. The team that wins the group qualifies directly to the World Cup, while the second-placed team can advance to the intercontinental playoffs for another chance to qualify.