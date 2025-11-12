Legal obstacles to revitalisation plan

Dr Fuad Khan -

THE EDITOR: The success of any revitalisation plan, especially one aiming to attract significant domestic and foreign investment, is heavily dependent on a facilitating legal and regulatory framework. In the context of TT, the Exchange Control Act, Foreign Investment Act, and the role of the Industrial Court are critical components of this framework.

However, these legal instruments, while designed to safeguard national interests, may inadvertently present obstacles for potential investors. This critique examines how each of these mechanisms can impede investment flows and the overall revitalisation agenda.

Exchange Control

Act: Restrictive

currency regulations

The Exchange Control Act was established to regulate the flow of foreign currency in and out of the country, aiming to protect reserves and maintain economic stability. However, strict controls on the repatriation of profits, capital transfers, and the conversion of local to foreign currency can generate uncertainty and operational challenges for investors.

•

Profit repatriation: Investors may face delays and bureaucratic hurdles in transferring returns on investment, which reduces the attractiveness of long-term commitments.

•

Limited access to foreign exchange: Businesses may encounter difficulties in sourcing foreign currency for imports, technology acquisition, or payment of foreign expertise, impeding expansion and modernisation efforts.

•

Administrative burden: The need for explicit approvals for currency transactions increases compliance costs and slows down business processes.

As a result, the Exchange Control Act can be seen as a deterrent for both local and foreign investors, who may seek more flexible environments elsewhere.

Foreign Investment

Act: Entry barriers and

ownership restrictions

The Foreign Investment Act was designed to regulate and monitor the participation of foreign entities in TT’s economy, particularly in sensitive sectors.

While the intent is to protect national assets and interests, the act introduces several obstacles:

•

Ownership caps: Restrictions on foreign ownership – such as limits on landholding or shareholding in certain industries – may discourage large-scale investments or joint ventures.

•

Approval requirements: The need for governmental approval for foreign participation increases uncertainty, as the process can be opaque and time-consuming.

•

Policy unpredictability: Shifts in policy or changes in the interpretation of the act can undermine investor confidence, as long-term planning becomes risky.

These limitations may lead foreign investors to perceive TT as a less open and predictable market, thereby diverting capital to more liberalised jurisdictions.

Industrial Court:

Labour relations and

investor concerns

The Industrial Court plays a vital role in maintaining industrial harmony and upholding workers’ rights. However, certain characteristics of its operation can be viewed as potential obstacles to investment:

•

Rigid labour regulations: Investors may find the labour market inflexible due to strong worker protections and the court's tendency to favour employees in disputes.

•

Dispute resolution delays: Protracted litigation or mandatory conciliation processes can delay restructuring, retrenchment, or productivity initiatives that are often integral to revitalisation efforts.

•

Cost implications: Compliance with awards or reinstatement orders can increase operational costs and reduce the ability to adapt to market conditions.

While the Industrial Court's mandate is to ensure fairness, the perception of a pro-worker bias and the potential for unpredictable outcomes may deter investors who prioritise labour flexibility and certainty.

In summary, while the Exchange Control Act, Foreign Investment Act, and the Industrial Court serve important national objectives, their cumulative effect can be to obstruct investment into revitalisation plans. The resulting regulatory uncertainty, administrative burdens, and perceived inflexibility may drive potential investors to seek alternative destinations with more enabling environments.

To attract and retain investment, policymakers may need to reassess these instruments and consider reforms that balance national interests with the need for economic dynamism and growth.

FUAD KHAN

via e-mail