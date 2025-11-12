Latapy: We're building and getting better

TT midfielder Daniel Phillips (left) and right back Deron Payne vie for possession during a national team training session at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. Photo courtesy TTFA Media -

JUST over a year after Dwight Yorke took over as the head coach of Trinidad and Tobago’s men’s national football team, one of the team’s assistant coaches Russell Latapy believes the team has been building nicely and are close to achieving their two main goals – qualifying for the Fifa 2026 World Cup and bringing stability back to the country’s football.

Yorke, Latapy, the remainder of the technical staff, and most importantly the players, will arguably face their biggest test yet when they meet Jamaica in a pivotal Concacaf final-round qualifier at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo from 8 pm on November 13. Currently sitting third on five points in group B of the final round, the game is a must-win one for the TT team as they look to heap pressure on group leaders Jamaica (nine points) and keep their own World Cup hopes alive. The top team in each of the three final-round groups will qualify for next year’s World Cup, with the two best second-placed teams advancing to a Fifa intercontinental playoff.

“I think the key to this game will really be about being solid at the back and taking our chances,” Latapy told TT Football Association media in a video released on November 11. Latapy pointed to the team’s improvement since Yorke was appointed head coach last November and noted he’s brought a certain philosophy and style to the playing group.

“I’m still saying that from where we came from in December, when Dwight took over the team, to the way we’re playing right now...we went away to Curacao and were the better team on their patch. I think it’s been fantastic.”

TT opened up the final round with a goalless draw against the second-placed Curacao (eight points) in Mucurapo on September 5, before falling to a 2-0 loss away to Jamaica four days later – a game which saw Russian-based forward Levi Garcia scoring a hat-trick of offside goals for the away team. On the road to Bermuda on October 10, the TT team got their first win of the campaign with a 3-0 result before drawing with Curacao for a second time in these qualifiers as the teams finished 1-1 in Willemstad on October 14.

Reflecting on the four games thus far, Latapy reckons that TT have been the better team on the pitch in their group B battles. However, he said the finishing could be much better.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t put the ball in the back of the net enough times to win these games,” he said. “Based on the four games we played, the number of chances we created, (and) based on the number of chances we (took), we need to improve on that percentage.”

TT have scored four goals in their four matches in the final round, with the Reggae Boyz and Curacao leading the scoring charts with ten and six goals respectively.

Despite the lack of sharpness in front of goal, Latapy said the team has bought into Yorke’s methods and he’s generally satisfied with the progress the team has made.

“We want to play based on Dwight’s philosophy, but we also have to pay a lot of attention to the opponents and their strengths and weaknesses,” the former national midfield standout said. “In a short space of time that we have, which is four and five days most of the time, to get these things right, it’s a complicated process. But it’s a process we’ve done really well with, and I think it’s a process that’s building and getting better.”

In this window, Yorke has made a move to bolster the frontline as he has included uncapped 22-year-old New York Red Bulls II forward Roald Mitchell in the 26-man squad, along with playmakers Daniel David and Lindell Sween. Mitchell is expected to vie for a number nine spot, while David and Sween should contest for an attacking midfield position in the absence of Molik Khan, who started the last qualifier.

Speaking to the media before a training session on November 10, defender Kobi Henry, who debuted in this final round, said the hosts need to start on the front foot against the Jamaicans. The assistant coach echoed those sentiments.

“I think we have a group of players who are hungry and want to do well for themselves, their families and the country as well,” Latapy said.

In the end, World Cup qualification remains the ultimate prize.

“(The) number one (objective) really was qualifying for the upcoming World Cup, and number two really was about bringing stability back to our football.

“We’re still a long way away from where we wanted to be – where we were foreseeing where we should have been in terms of points – not necessarily in terms of performances. But these two games coming up (are) so important for us. If we get two results in these two games, then it keeps that dream alive.”

Group B standings, final round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Jamaica*4*3*0*1*10*2*8*9

Curacao*4*2*2*0*6*3*3*8

TT*4*1*2*1*4*3*1*5

Bermuda*4*0*0*4*2*14*-12*0