Kamla bans fetes at Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - Faith Ayoung

Noise pollution is a nuisance.

This was the reason given by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar , on November 12, for her decision to put an immediate stop to all fetes at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba. In her announcement via social media, the PM said,

“I instructed that all fetes at the Brian Lara Stadium be stopped as the noise has become unbearable for residents. For far too long, the issue of noise pollution and its negative impact on communities has been ignored. My Government is committed to addressing this, as promised.”

For several years, the southern venue has become a hub for major Carnival fetes, including Stink + Dutty, Out in South and Prestige.

Persad-Bissessar also said that by the end of 2025, Government will pass the Fireworks Legislation in Parliament as well as enhanced noise pollution laws to “regulate designated quiet hours, as well as new restrictions on fetes, music trucks, residential parties and bars.”

(This is a developing story)