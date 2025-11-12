Kairi People hosts Runaway all-inclusive fete on November 12

Kairi People's Richard Gordon with Chutney star, Chris Garcia and D All Starz musician, Carlyslye "Juiceman" Roberts at the launch of "Beats" in Woodbrook. - Photo courtesy Overtime Media

Following the launch of Carnival 2026 last Friday at the Brian Lara Promenade, Port of Spain, popular event management and promotion company Kairi People also launched their new enterprise on the corner of Tragarete Road and White Street in Woodbrook. Aptly named Beats, this new hot spot offers food, drinks and entertainment all together in one convenient, highly visible and accessible location and will also serve as a ticket outlet for all Kairi People events.

Continuing the countdown to Carnival 2026, Kairi People will also host their highly-anticipated Runaway event on November 12 at the Southern Ranch in Debe with an extensive cast of entertainers carded to appear and entertain. The top-rated A Team Band will perform at Runaway for the first time ever, even as their all-new frontline cast will be officially launched on November 13 at The Bungalow Restaurant and Lounge in St Clair.

Soca stars, Voice and Patrice Roberts will also perform at Runaway, alongside D All Starz band with College Boy Jesse, Viking Ding Dong, Mical Teja, The Freetown Collective, Blaka Dan, Sackie, Anika Berry, Sekon Sta and Yung Bredda.