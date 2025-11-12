KFC spreads 'Kindness for Change' through harvest programme

KINDNESS TEAM: Stacey Ryan, front row - 2nd from right, the head of marketing at KFC and Pizza Hut in Prestige Holdings Ltd, with happy volunteers who participated in the World Kindness Day meal distribution drive. - Photo courtesy Prestige Holdings

FAST food restaurant KFC celebrated the power of small acts that could make a big difference especially as the successful food chain observed World Kindness Day.

Guided by this year’s global theme of spreading kindness to inspire change, KFC is demonstrating that simple actions like sharing a meal can make a real difference in people’s lives.

Through this year’s theme Kindness for Change, and the message of Harvesting Hope, KFC is continuing its mission to give back in a real and meaningful way.

Through the Harvest Programme, surplus food from KFC kitchens is transformed into nourishing meals for those who need them most. With the help of dedicated NGO partners, every meal prepared through the programme brings a source of comfort and care to those who need it most.

In the spirit of World Kindness Day, celebrated on November 13, KFC staff and volunteers came together at the Chef Sharaz Culinary Academy to prepare and distribute 1,000 wholesome meals to vulnerable individuals and families across TT.

A release said this collaborative effort was made possible through dedicated NGO partners, who continue to be instrumental in delivering KFC’s mission of caring beyond the counter.

“At KFC, kindness isn’t just a one-day event, it is part of who we are,” said Trisha Baksh, Brand Lead, Prestige Holdings Limited, who are the local franchise holder of KFC.

“Our Harvest Programme embodies the belief that food has the power to unite, uplift, and inspire change. Every meal shared is an act of kindness that nourishes both the body and the spirit.”

Teddy Kim, from KFC’s partner organisation, International Youth Fellowship stated, “Being part of the Harvest Programme holds great significance for me. I came to Trinidad from Korea three years ago with a desire to serve the youth, and this initiative allows me to fulfil that purpose. Our organisation is a youth movement dedicated to nurturing strong, positive, generous and charitable minds.”

Since its inception, KFC’s Harvest Programme has donated over 768,000 meals to disadvantaged communities, reinforcing the company’s long-standing promise to make a positive impact through responsible, compassionate practices.

This World Kindness Day, KFC continues to encourage everyone to find simple, meaningful ways to show kindness, whether through sharing food, offering time, or lending a helping hand.