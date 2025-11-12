Jordan Vieira lights up national indoor hockey tourney for Parkites

TT men's hockey player Jordan Vieira (second from left) passes the ball while under pressure against Namibia in the 2025 Indoor Hockey World Cup in Croatia. - Photo courtesy FIH -

THERE were numerous exciting matches and many thrills and spills when the Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board’s (TTHB) National Indoor tournament continued at the Woodbrook Youth Facility over the weekend, with Queen’s Park Cricket Club and Police among those to register big wins.

In the men’s open division, QPCC grabbed a pair of commanding wins, including a 19-0 mauling of Fatima Hockey Club on November 8. That win was then followed up by a 7-2 result over Police on November 9. In the clash against Fatima, QPCC were ruthless from start to finish as captain and national player Jordan Vieira scored six goals, while fellow national player Nicholas Siu Butt also scored six goals – including the last five in the blowout win.

A day later, Vieira was in fine form again as he scored a beaver-trick in the Parkites’ 7-2 victory over Police as they cemented top spot in the round-robin phase ahead of the semis. Vieira scored three of his team’s first four goals as they assumed a 4-0 lead by the 22nd minute, with Siu Butt, Arriell Bowen and Adam Perriera also getting on the scoresheet. Police got consolation items from Dwain Quan Chan and Akim Toussaint.

In the mixed vets division, the lawmen got their own against the Parkites as they got a big 8-1 win on November 7. Police jumped out to a 3-0 lead after just six minutes thanks to a hat-trick from Kiel Murray, before QPCC pulled back a goal through seasoned campaigner Darren Cowie in the 20th minute. That was all the scoring for QPCC in this one, though, as Toussaint helped himself to a brace for Police while Quan Chan, Kerwin Hume and Antonio Quashie also found the target.

Also in the mixed vets division, Fatima got an exciting 5-4 victory over Notre Dame with goals from four different scorers. With the game tied at 4-4 in second-half action, Fatima’s Colin Young got the decider with a 26th-minute strike.

In the men’s Trinity division, QPCC were again in good scoring form as they drubbed Fatima 8-1 on November 8 before defeating UWI 3-1 on November 9. Perriera scored a hat-trick for QPCC against Fatima, with 16-year-old Adam Chung notching a brace.

SHAPE also got a handy win over Fatima in the men’s Trinity division as they won their encounter 7-3 with Marcus Campbell netting a beaver-trick.

In the women’s Trinity division, the first-placed Magnolias whipped Paragon 6-1 on November 8 courtesy a hat-trick showing from Samantha Olton before playing to a gripping 3-3 draw with the second-placed Police a day later. Savannah De Freitas bagged a brace for Magnolias to salvage the draw, with Brittney Hingh scoring a hat-trick for Police. The national indoor tournament is scheduled to draw to a close in Woodbrook on November 22.