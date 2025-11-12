Jackie Hinkson launches Sketchpad Collection at Nalis on November 12

Jackie Hinkson - Ayanna Kinsale

The National Library and Information System Authority (Nalis) in collaboration with Jackie Hinkson will launch an interactive exhibition featuring The Jackie Hinkson Sketchpad Collection on November 12.

The event takes place at the Rotunda, National Library of Trinidad and Tobago, 23 Abercromby Street, Port of Spain at 5.30 pm, said media release.

The exhibition will showcase over 210 sketchpads, showing the preliminary perspectives of the artist, revealing his creative journals. Some 60 items were donated by Hinkson and are owned by The UWI.

For over six decades, Hinkson has contributed immensely to the cultural expressions, traditions and stories of TT. He is well known for his street art, large murals and wood sculptures. In 2010, over 100 of his sketchpads were inscribed by Unesco into the Local Memory of the World Register. He received national recognition – the Chaconia Medal (Gold) for his contribution, the release said.

Hinkson has become convinced that drawing is for him the most direct and intimate response to the physical and social life around him. He hopes to inspire the next generation of artists with his drawings.

The exhibition will run until November 22 at the Rotunda, Nalis, during library hours.