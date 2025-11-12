Internet before more buildings

THE EDITOR: And just so, by vaps it seems, without identifying any new streams of income, the government “unveiled” multi-billion-dollar projects across the nation. If any of these projects were to be completed within the time frame of their five years mandate it might have sounded practical. But they are earmarked for ten years down the line. We learn that TT is supposed to become “the global logistical hub.” Whatever that would mean.

For the record, I stand among the proud few who refuse to align themselves with team red and ready or the coded party. My non-alliance allows me to identify and call a spade for what it is. Patrick Manning’s “Vision 2020” immediately came to mind.

For those among us who perhaps are not as informed, or those who may have forgotten, some clarification is necessary. Let’s begin with the Manning’s “Vision 2020” First of all, that was never Manning’s vision. That only came after he visited Cuba in 2004 to have a pacemaker installed. While there, he had laser surgery done on his eyes, which is where he got his "Vision 2020.” While in recovery he also had some time to read and found out about the United Nations Millennium Development Goals (MDGs).

The entire concept of “Vision 2020” emerged from the MDGs of 2000. In it, 149 nations signed on to accomplish eight specific goals by 2015. They included reducing infant mortality, promoting gender equality, eradicating extreme poverty. Several countries were way ahead of the 2015 deadline. Others chose dates that were more practical to achieve said goals. TT, having a stronger social and economic base than many, chose 2020. Jamaica chose 2030.

Manning’s “vision” was interrupted when he did what many were betting he would never do – again. He called an early election. For those of us who may recall, he always carried “the date in his back pocket.” All he needed was a little prompting from some people in the West, some say the country’s real owners, where he was “summoned to a meeting at a private residence.” A couple days after the meeting he reached into his back pocket and out came the date.

The 2020 date implied his party would remain in power for the duration of the period required to achieve said goals. Given the political climate of TT, any shift in power would mean a disruption in the achievement of the goals. It also meant that any failure to achieve the goals would see the new government being blamed. Then along came Dr Keith Rowley, who just kicked the proverbial can a bit further down the road, from 2020 to 2030; again hoping to govern uninterrupted.

Politicians here, I have noted, practice “pure hate, act normal,” despite their best efforts to appear civilised. Imagine my confusion in 1996 when I learned that construction of the public library in Port of Spain was halted because it was started under the previous regime. I questioned why would any government stop a library from being built?

Later came the rush opening of Piarco Airport, and I understood that had it not been opened before the election, it would have remained a white elephant; much like the Couva Children’s Hospital, the many schools and early childhood centres which, while some are 90 per cent complete, remain abandoned.

Setting projects for ten years when one has a five-year mandate is no accident. It is designed to seek to convince the population that they must either renew the mandate or face the alternative: incomplete projects. Much like Faris Al-Rawi and the San-Fernando Waterfront Project.

A more practical approach, before promising some “prison campus” in Tamana, would be to complete the Arouca project where several acres of land were fenced around and abandoned for the last ten years, at a cost of millions. Unless of course the fencing contract was just to ensure the contractor "ate a food," much like the lawyers do.

Complete all unfinished projects across the landscape, regardless of who started them. Fix the drainage in Port of Spain or remove it as the nation’s capital. Tall, eloquently designed buildings do not constitute development. For too long we have been mesmerised by skyscrapers, each one reaching closer to the clouds than the previous, while adding no real value, except to the landlords. Occupy the buildings already being rented by the state or terminate the contracts.

The world doesn’t need more buildings. Ensure we have First World internet connections, as most transactions can be completed online. Even school buildings would be things of the past. And pay government workers.

