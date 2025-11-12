Final chance to see Yuh Doh Leave Fowl To Watch Corn!

The cast of the play Yuh Doh Leave Fowl to Watch Corn! -

After months of non-stop laughter and full houses, RS/RR Productions' latest play Yuh Doh Leave Fowl To Watch Corn! comes to end on November 15 and 16 at Cipriani College.

A media release said, this hilarious comedy follows one "ordinary" day that spirals into complete chaos – women waking up in the wrong beds, men swearing innocence and a maid who simply cannot keep a secret. As the old Trini saying warns, Yuh Doh Leave Fowl to Watch Corn! Audiences are guaranteed an unforgettable evening of pure mischief, mayhem and non-stop laughter.

The play features Richard Ragoobarsingh, Leslie Ann Lavine, Zo Mari Tanker, Kala Neehall, Benita Wilson and Andrew Friday and is directed by Debra Boucaud Mason alongside Ragoobarsingh.

Box office opens at Cipriani College from November 12 from 12 pm-6 pm.

Showtime is November 15 at 8.30 pm and November 16 at 6.30 pm.

For further info and tickets call 481-2185, 338-6024, or 744-7581.