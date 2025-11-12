Fatima, Holy Name PoS aim to defend 3x3 basketball crowns

Fatima College's William Francis (number 15) rises above an El Dorado West Secondary defender for a slam dunk during a TT Schools Basketball Association 3x3 championship match in 2024. - Photo courtesy Garvin Warwick - Anygraaf Guest Account

FRESH from lifting the RBC Royal Slam College Basketball tournament on November 9, Fatima College will be keen to defend their crowns when the TT Schools Basketball Association’s (TTSBA) annual 3x3 basketball tournament tips off at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena, Tacarigua on November 14. The action will then shift to the Maloney Indoor Sporting Arena on November 15.

This year, the boys’ under-15 division will be introduced for the first time, with the Fatima boys set to defend their crowns in both the under-17 and under-20 divisions. Holy Name Convent Port of Spain are the reigning girls’ champions.

The boys’ under-15 division will feature schools such as Arima North Secondary, Fatima, Hillview College, Queen’s Royal College, San Juan South Secondary, St Benedict’s College and St Mary’s College. Over 15 teams are set to compete in the boys’ under-17 division as they aim to challenge Fatima, with Arima, East Mucurapo Secondary, Fyzabad Anglican Secondary, Hillview, Holy Cross College, International School of Port of Spain, QRC, San Juan South, St Anthony’s College, St Benedict’s, St George’s College, St Mary’s, St Stephen’s College and Trinity East all entering this year’s tourney.

The boys’ under-20 division is also expected to be competitive with over 15 teams set to feature there as well. Presentation College San Fernando, Trinity College Moka and UWI are expected to feature in the under-20 division, along with a team from the Youth Transformation and Rehabilitation Centre.

Bishop Anstey High School will try to get revenge over Holy Name when they suit up in the girls’ open division, with East Mucurapo, St Francois Girls’ College, St George’s and St Joseph’s Convent Port of Spain also set to participate.

In last year’s under-17 final, Fatima edged out Trinity College East 14-12, with a 13-11 victory over Hillview in the under-20 final. Last year, only Holy Name and Bishop Anstey competed in the girls’ open category, with the former school registering 5-4 and 7-5 victories in a best-of-three battle for the title.