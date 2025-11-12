CAL is TT Chamber's 2025 TT Owned Company of the Year

STATE-OWNED airline carries Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) has copped the 2025 Internationally Known…T&T Owned Company of the Year Award, sponsored by the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism.

The announcement was made on Tuesday on the TT Chamber’s Champions of Business: True Stories series, which can be viewed on the chamber’s YouTube page.

CAL topped other distinguished nominees to capture this coveted award, which recognises a locally owned company for its contribution to TT, a chamber press release said.

A key aspect of the criteria is the company’s engagement in significant business development expansion overseas with an established footprint either regionally or internationally, with demonstrated plans for sustained international growth. The category celebrates corporate excellence, innovation, and the global competitiveness of TT’s businesses.

Past recipients of this award include Chief Brand Products, Carib Brewery Ltd, KC Confectionery Ltd, and Associated Brands Industries Ltd.

CAL was recognised for its unwavering commitment to excellence in service, its continued expansion across regional and international routes, and its success in showcasing TT’s brand on the global stage. The airline has been a consistent symbol of national pride and connectivity, linking the Caribbean to the world.

Producer of Champions of Business and the chamber's immediate past president Kiran Maharaj congratulated the national carrier on the achievement, noting: “Caribbean Airlines proudly flying the red, white and black, Caribbean Airlines has become more than a carrier, it is the wings of our region, connecting families, cultures, and nations across 27 destinations in the Caribbean, North and South America.

"From a small cluster of islands to the skies of the world, one airline carries the rhythm, colour, and soul of Trinidad and Tobago and the wider Caribbean wherever it flies."

The chamber's Champions of Business Awards gala will take place on November 13 at the Hyatt Regency Trinidad in Port of Spain when the full slate of this year’s awardees will be formally recognised and celebrated.

Now in its 20th year, the Champions of Business Awards has become a permanent fixture on the business community’s social calendar, highlighting the innovation, leadership, and legacy-building achievements that continue to shape TT’s business landscape.