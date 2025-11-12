Bodoe: Include wellness in HSE framework

A cross-section of the gathering at Amcham TT's HSSE and Cybersecurity conference and expo on Tuesday at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Health Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe has called for the evolution of the traditional health, safety and the environment framework to become a more holistic framework which would include wellness. He called on the private sector, civil society and every individual to champion health, wellness, safety and the environment (HSWE) as a shared responsibility.

Speaking at the American Chamber of Commerce’s TT (Amcham TT) 15th Annual National Excellence in HSE Awards ceremony on November 10 at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, Bodoe said the International Labour Organization (ILO) estimates that poor occupational safety and health practices cost the global economy approximately four per cent of its gross domestic product each year.

“Moreover, the ILO’s latest report (2023) reveals that nearly three million workers lose their lives each year due to work-related accidents and diseases. These staggering figures reflect the human and economic toll of preventable illness, injury and death. In TT, we must view this as a challenge that we are called to meet with urgency and resolve.”

He said the recent health crises have underscored the importance of robust HSE systems.

“They exposed vulnerabilities and reminded us that health and safety are not optional, they are foundational. According to recent research published in the Open Access Research Journal of Biology and Pharmacy, HSE risk assessments play a pivotal role in mitigating occupational hazards and curbing the spread of infectious diseases. These assessments can be utilised as dynamic tools that help organisations identify risks, implement controls and foster a culture of continuous improvement.”

He said the Ministry of Health continues to work collaboratively with stakeholders to strengthen workplace health policies, promote mental wellness and ensure that TT’s national frameworks align with international standards.

Bodoe said there are silent threats that compromise workplace safety and community well-being namely, non-communicable diseases (NCDs), mental health challenges and substance use.

“NCDs such as diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disease are not only leading causes of mortality in TT. Beyond their toll on health, these illnesses significantly affect workplace productivity, increase absenteeism and threaten long-term workforce sustainability. Employers have a vital role to play in combating this public health challenge by offering wellness resources, such as access to gyms, health screenings and educational programs that promote healthier lifestyles and support employee well-being.

“We will soon launch a national campaign which will encourage citizens to Step Into Wellness.”

In 2019, then Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh launched the TT Moves campaign, a national campaign focused on reducing risk factors for non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which included a pedometer app, YouTube, social and traditional media videos and graphics, health walks, health festivals and days such as Fruit Fridays.

He said mental health must be treated as a cornerstone of occupational safety.

“Stress, anxiety and depression are often invisible hazards that can undermine employee well-being and organizational performance. Addressing these challenges demands proactive policies, empathetic leadership and accessible support systems such as employee assistance programmes (EAPs) that foster resilience and promote a culture of care within the workplace. To truly safeguard employee well-being, we must invest in strengthening individual EAPs, ensuring they are responsive, confidential and equipped to support a wide range of mental health and personal challenges.

“Moreover, smoking, alcohol misuse and drug abuse pose significant risks to both individual health and workplace safety. These behaviours can impair judgment, increase accident rates and undermine team cohesion. Therefore, as a nation, we must foster environments where healthy choices are supported and harmful behaviours are addressed through education, intervention and rehabilitation.”

He said the inclusion of wellness in the HSE framework is not merely an enhancement but a critical component that acknowledges the interconnectedness of physical, mental and social well-being in sustaining a safe and productive workforce.

“The TT government remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing health and safety across all sectors. Through inter-ministerial collaboration, we continue to strengthen legislation, enforce compliance and promote a culture of prevention. We are actively working to modernise occupational safety and health (OSH) frameworks, an effort led by the Ministry of Labour, to better reflect emerging workplace risks and align with global best practices.”

Bodoe said one simple but powerful act of health stewardship was blood donation, as every unit of blood donated can save up to three lives.

“It is a gift of life, a gesture of solidarity and a vital component of our emergency response systems. I encourage all eligible citizens to become regular donors. In times of crisis, whether natural disasters, accidents, or public health emergencies, having a robust blood supply can mean the difference between life and death. It is a quiet but profound way that ordinary citizens can contribute to extraordinary outcomes.

“I also extend a heartfelt invitation to all corporate entities to join us in championing the national blood donation drive. By supporting this cause, you not only invest in the health of our communities but also demonstrate leadership in building a culture of care and resilience.”

Bodoe said the awardees exemplified what is possible when safety becomes a core value.

“You have shown that investing in people’s well-being yields dividends in productivity, morale and reputation. Let us, therefore, use this moment to reaffirm our commitment to creating safer, healthier and more resilient workplaces. Let us continue to innovate, educate and collaborate. Let us remember that every life protected, every hazard mitigated and every system improved brings us closer to a future where occupational health is not a privilege, but a standard.”