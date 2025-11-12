Bmobile, TTFA team up for business end of W/Cup qualifiers

(From left) TT men's football team flanker Tyrese Spicer and head coach Dwight Yorke present the official TTFA team jacket to TSTT Chairman Kern Dass and acting CEO Keino Cox, as bmobile returns as sponsor for the final phase of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. -

Bmobile and the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) have reunited as the telecommunications provider will come on board to provide sponsorship support to the men's national football team for the final phase of qualifying towards the Fifa 2026 World Cup.

The sponsorship announcement was made via a bmobile media release on November 11, just days before Trinidad and Tobago's qualifier versus Jamaica at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo on November 13. The Dwight Yorke-coached TT team will then close off Concacaf's final round of qualifying with a clash against Bermuda at the Mucurapo venue on November 18.

The release described the partnership as the "renewal of a historic relationship" as bmobile was one of the main partners for the national team on their run to the 2006 World Cup in Germany – the lone senior World Cup appearance for this country to date.

"Two decades later, the company is once again standing behind the national team as they prepare for a crucial pair of qualifiers that will determine whether the team advances."

TSTT's acting CEO Keino Cox said the company was happy to support the country's national team at another defining moment in the sport's history.

"Bmobile has always believed in the power of football to lift the nation. This is more than sponsorship, it is patriotism, unity, and belief in our people," Cox said. "Our national team has shown heart, discipline and resilience, and we are honoured to fuel their continued journey toward the world stage. As TT's only homegrown telecommunications provider, championing our national athletes is a responsibility we embrace."

TTFA president Kieron Edwards said bmobile's sponsorship has come at a critical juncture in the national team's campaign and shows a renewed confidence in the direction of the local governing body for football.

"Having bmobile on as a partner shows that we are moving in the right direction as an FA, as a new executive. That's the confidence we want back with corporate TT," Edwards said.

"For the last couple of months, we would have looked at revamping our football on the field but also revamping the image of the FA off the field. With bmobile coming on board, this shows that we've been doing the right things. We're pleased that corporate TT has put back that faith into football, as well as the fans putting back the faith into football as well.

"We have to continue doing the right things such as putting the right policies and structures in place, so sponsors are confident their money goes in the right places. It will be no different in the future."

The release pointed to bmobile's long-standing commitment to local football through multiple World Cup qualifying campaigns, the title sponsorship of the National Super League and the support of youth programmes such as the "Kick It With Karyn" tourney, the brainchild of veteran TT women's player Karyn Forbes. The release also highlighted the 2018 launch of the TEGO streaming app which televised live matches from the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

TT are currently third in group B of Concacaf's final qualifying round on five points, with the Reggae Boyz (nine points) and Curacao (eight points) occupying the top two spots in the group. At the end of the final round, Concacaf's three group winners will progress to next year's World Cup, with the two-best second-placed teams advancing to Fifa' intercontinental playoffs.

This latest sponsorhip agreement comes just days after Prestige Holdings Limited, through its flagship brand KFC, contributed $100,000 towards the national team's ongoing preparations. The investment will directly support the team's training, logistics and operations.