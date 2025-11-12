Alexander: I don't know why tribunal reports haven't reached me yet

FACE THE MEDIA: Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander speaks to reporters on November 12 at the 5th annual meeting of States of the Caribbean's Firearms Roadmap conference at the Hilton Trinidad Conference Centre, St Ann's. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

HOMELAND Security Minister Roger Alexander says he will find out why he is yet to see the reports from the State of Emergency (SoE) Review Tribunal regarding challenges by people held on Preventive Detention Orders (PDOs).

Under the SoE regulations, the minister can issue PDOs for individuals deemed a threat to national security or anyone the police believes is about to commit an act contrary to public safety. Detainees can however challenge their detention and ask for it to be reviewed by the tribunal.

Last week, the tribunal, in response to a Newsday article, defended itself against statements by attorneys for the detainees who claimed decisions on their clients’ detention had been delayed or withheld.

The tribunal described the attorneys' comments as “misinformed” and “regrettable,” adding it had already completed and forwarded reports on multiple cases between September 12-October 22 to the ministry.

However, speaking with the Newsday on November 6, Alexander said he had not yet seen any of the reports from the tribunal. Newsday understands six reports from the tribunal have been submitted to Alexander’s office.

Speaking with Newsday again on November 12, Alexander reiterated he had not yet received any reports and said he was unsure what was causing the delay.

“I haven't seen anything and I cannot comment too much on the tribunal. That is separate and apart from what my opinions are. So I wouldn't speak to that.”

Alexander said until he sees the reports he is unprepared to discuss any matters concerning the tribunal. “Where the tribunal is concerned, that's separate. You see who's on the tribunal, give them a chance to do the job.”

Asked if he understood the detainees’ concerns over the delay, Alexander said, “Of course! I often understand everybody's concern. That's why I'm here. I take everybody into consideration.”

He said the detainees have not been “left in the dark” and emphasised there was a transparent process in place. The Tunapuna MP added he has no intention of usurping the process.

“The reason the tribunal was set up in the first place, it shows that there was responsibility placed on everybody, and transparency.

“The police come with the information. I look at the information, put my signature, and then they go and do what they have to do. And then if for some reason, there's an issue, it’s just like having an appeal board if you want to call it that, if you have an issue, you go to the tribunal and they address you,” Alexander said.

Pressed as to whether he will get involved and speak with the tribunal to clarify the reason for the delay, Alexander said he does not want it to look that he was interfering in the process.

“I will speak to my permanent secretary as I don't want to even venture down that road, to say that I have some influence over them (the tribunal). I'm not doing that, to be honest.

“Things have changed, as you will see. So it's a more professional approach to everything and that is the approach we intend to take.”