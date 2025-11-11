Workplace wellness and diabetes: Turning awareness into action

Most adults spend the majority of their day on the job – sitting, snacking, stressing, too often with little time for movement or conscious eating. -

ABENI PROCOPE

Every November, the world recognises World Diabetes Day on the 14, a day that reminds us how important it is to take charge of our health. This year’s theme, Diabetes and Well-being with a specific focus on Diabetes in the Workplace, hits close to home for many in Trinidad and Tobago. After all, most adults spend the majority of their day on the job – sitting, snacking, stressing, too often with little time for movement or conscious eating.

As a fitness and nutrition coach, I’ve seen first-hand how lifestyle habits formed in the workplace can either improve or worsen our health. With diabetes now affecting over 12-15 per cent of adults in TT, workplaces can no longer ignore their role in prevention and support.

Why the workplace matters

The average person spends eight-ten hours a day at work. That means the office, construction site, or retail floor isn’t just where we earn a living – it’s where our bodies are shaped, our meals are eaten and our stress is stored. Many people living with diabetes face challenges managing their condition while at work – from limited time for meals and glucose checks to stigma and lack of understanding.

When employers create an environment that supports wellness, everyone wins. Healthier employees are more productive, take fewer sick days, and have higher morale.

Simple steps every workplace can take

You don’t need a big budget to make a big difference. Here are a few steps any organisation in TT can start with:

1. Host on-site health screenings: Partner with the Diabetes Association of TT or a local clinic to offer free blood sugar or blood pressure checks. Awareness is the first step to prevention.

2. Encourage movement during the day:­ Try a five-minute stretch break every two hours, walking meetings, or standing desks. Even small bursts of movement improve blood sugar control and reduce fatigue.

3. Promote healthier food options:­ Swap out sugary drinks and fried snacks in the lunchroom for fruit, nuts and water. Employers can even introduce “Fruit Fridays” or healthy recipe challenges.

4. Create a supportive environment:­ Employees with diabetes should feel comfortable managing their condition – checking their glucose, taking medication or having flexible breaks when needed. Education and empathy go a long way.

My approach as a fitness and nutrition professional

When I work with companies, I always remind them that wellness isn’t about perfection it’s about consistency. A ten-minute stretch session before lunch or a wellness talk once a month can change how employees view health. I often introduce simple meal ideas that balance carbohydrates, protein and healthy fats – so energy levels stay stable throughout the day.

Diabetes prevention starts long before a diagnosis. It’s built through daily movement, balanced meals, hydration, quality sleep and stress management. When workplaces partner with wellness professionals, they create a ripple effect; healthier employees mean stronger families and by extension, a stronger nation.

Moving forward

This World Diabetes Day, I encourage every business from corporate offices to small shops to do something. Host a health talk, schedule a fitness break or simply share information with your staff. These small steps show employees that their well-being matters.

If we want to tackle diabetes in TT, we must take the conversation beyond hospitals and clinics straight into our workplaces. Awareness is powerful, but action is what truly changes lives.

Abeni Procope is a certified geriatric/fitness trainer, sport and exercise nutrition coach, and International Federation of Body Building elite professional athlete from Trinidad and Tobago. She specialises in strength and conditioning, weight management and holistic wellness. Through her programmes and corporate wellness initiatives, Procope empowers individuals and organisations to move better, eat smarter and live healthier lives.

For further info visit www.abenipro.com