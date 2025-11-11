Windies to play Afghanistan in three T20s before T20 World Cup

West Indies left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie (L) and teammates Brandon King, Akeal Hosein and Rovman Powell celebrate a wicket against Afghanistan. - Photo courtesy CWI Media

TO continue their preparations for the 2026 International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, the West Indies will play a three-match T20 series against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE from January 19 to 22. The series was announced via a media release from Cricket West Indies (CWI), on November 10.

The release said the clash is expected to provide both teams with invaluable game time as they fine-tune preparations for the World Cup. The Windies are ranked sixth by the ICC in T20s, while Afghanistan is ranked tenth.

The Daren Sammy-coached West Indies team are currently in the midst of a five-match T20 series away to New Zealand, which they trail 2-1 after four matches. The fifth and final T20 will be played from 8.15 pm TT time on November 12.

CWI director of cricket Miles Bascombe said playing in Sharjah will be great for the team to get used to the types of conditions they expect to face at the World Cup.

"This series provides an ideal platform for our preparation. Facing strong opposition in subcontinental conditions will help us sharpen our combinations and approach, and it also gives our players a chance to build confidence on surfaces similar to those we'll encounter in India and Sri Lanka," Bascombe said.

Afghan Cricket Board CEO Naseeb Khan also saw the upside of the upcoming tour.

"Competing against the West Indies on the brink of a global event presents an excellent opportunity for our team to finalise their lineup and enhance their preparations for the upcoming mega event in India and Sri Lanka," Khan said. "We have been closely monitoring the team's preparation process, and facing a quality West Indies side offers an ideal platform for their buildup."

Afghanistan defeated Zimbabwe 3-0 in their most recent T20 series, which ended on November 2, but suffered a 3-0 defeat to Bangladesh in their preceding T20 series.

The first match of West Indies' series with Afghanistan bowls off on January 19, with the second and third T20s scheduled for January 21 and 22, respectively.

The teams were grouped together for the 2024 T20 World Cup, which was jointly hosted by the Caribbean and the US, with West Indies topping the group with four consecutive wins, including a thumping 104-run victory over the Afghans. West Indies were ousted at the Super Eight phase of the tournament, with Afghanistan getting to the semifinals before being blown away by South Africa at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.