Trinidad and Tobago's Kobi Henry: We must set tone vs Reggae Boyz

TT defender Kobi Henry - Photos by Angelo Marcelle

CENTRAL defender Kobi Henry wants his Trinidad and Tobago teammates to get out the blocks quickly and not wait to fall behind before taking the attack to Jamaica when the teams clash in a massive Fifa World Cup qualifier at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, on November 13, at 8pm.

TT have found themselves in need of two wins against Jamaica and Bermuda on November 18 to stand any chance of winning the Concacaf Group B and qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup, which will be hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.

TT are third with five points after earning one win, two draws and one loss.

Jamaica lead the group with nine points and Curacao are second with eight points. The team that wins the group qualifies directly to the World Cup, while the second-placed team can advance to the intercontinental playoffs for a second chance to qualify.

National head coach Dwight Yorke named his 26-man squad on November 10.

TT have often started slowly in matches, many times not finding their feet until the second half.

Henry, who has had a few solid performances during the qualifying campaign, said TT must show intensity from the opening whistle.

“I think that is one thing we can improve...set the tone and not wait however long to get into the game, but now we are at home (and) we have everything geared towards us so we could start strong from the beginning,” he said before a training session on November 10 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

The US-based defender is counting on the home crowd to give the team that extra drive. “It is extremely important. The crowd will be the biggest thing for us coming into the game on Thursday.

“It will be a big help. We have the last two games at home, so it is almost set up for us, so we have to take control.”

The team is in good spirits, said Henry. “I think the morale is high in the camp. Everyone is excited to be back. We know what we are competing for, so I think personally it is just about showing up and as a group it is about who wants it more.”

There is one newcomer on the squad as striker Roald Mitchell has received a call up. “A great player.

You can see what he has been doing in the (US) league, getting lots of goals game by game, so he will be a great addition to our squad,” Henry said about Mitchell.

Rio Cardines, who is injured, has been a regular starter under coach Yorke in recent months, making the right back position his own.

Utility player Noah Powder asaid it is a huge loss, but his replacement must be ready to fill that void.

“That is a significant loss. Obviously, he started a lot of games in this window (campaign), but we have a lot of players ready to step up to the plate and who have been hungry for the last two, three camps; so we are all ready.”

Powder said he never thought he would be on the brink of a World Cup. “I could have never imagined that, but here we are and we can’t take these things for granted. We know the magnitude of where we are at, so we have to play every game, every ball, every minute like it is our last.”

TT 26-man squad for World Cup qualifiers versus Bermuda and Jamaica:

Goalkeepers: Jabari Brice, Marvin Phillip, Denzil Smith.

Defenders: Isaiah Garcia, Justin Garcia, Kobi Henry, Deron Payne, Noah Powder, Andre Raymond, Josiah Trimmingham.

Midfielders: Kaile Auvray, Daniel David, Wayne Frederick II, Real Gill, Jerrin Jackie, Kevin Molino, Daniel Phillips, Andre Rampersad, Dante Sealy, Tyrese Spicer, Lindell Sween, Steffen Yeates.

Forwards: Levi Garcia, Nathaniel James, Roald Mitchell, Ryan Telfer.