Three gold, two silver for Trinidad and Tobago water polo teams

The TT water polo contingent before leaving the Piarco International Airport on November 6. -

THE Trinidad and Tobago water polo teams demonstrated their quality as they claimed five medals at the recently concluded Carifta Water Polo Championships 2025, held at the Coral Springs Aquatic Complex in Florida, from November 7-9.

TT were the host country despite the event taking place in Florida.

Five teams represented TT at the meet, which included teams from around the Caribbean and US club teams.

Winning gold for TT were the Under-16 girls, Under-16 boys and Under-19 boys. Capturing silver medals were the Under-14 coed team and the Under-19 girls.

The other regional teams that competed at the meet were Bahamas, Bonaire, Curacao and Cayman Islands.

The national contingent returned to TT on November 10.