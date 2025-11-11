Think about the children

IT IS OFTEN said that children learn what they live. From a tender age (especially birth-five) they carefully observe and soon begin to imitate what they hear and see, ultimately becoming products of their socialisation. Their behaviour as adults is thus, in large part, shaped by the environment they were exposed to, especially in those critical formative years.

This is why it is critically important for parents to carefully censure their own language and behaviour in the presence of minors. The 1979 prophetic words of calypsonian Merchant, Think About the Children, is probably more poignant now than ever, given the levels of violence, intolerance, indiscipline and disrespect that now characterise many communities, including our schools.

In his calypso, Merchant pleaded with parents, Betty-Lou and Sam, to make a concerted effort to ensure their six children are provided with a home environment that is stable and conducive to their proper upbringing. He pleaded with them to desist from fighting and cursing in front of the children, asking the consequential question, “How do you expect those children to grow up?”

He alluded to the irresponsible behaviours of child abandonment and the need for parents to prioritise the welfare and well-being of their children, reinforcing his plea with the important question, “What kind of adults would they grow to be?” He insisted that they should, “Think about the children, not later, right now.”

The writing was on the wall a long time ago, prompting a calypsonian back then to make a clarion call to parents everywhere to take heed of a level of social decay that was beginning to engulf the country. He noticed that too many people were abdicating their parental responsibilities for the proper upbringing of their children.

As we survey many homes and communities today, there seem to be many more Betty-Lous and Sams. Teachers and the state are now required to not just perform parental functions, but to undo the emotional and psychological harm perpetrated upon many of our young people. This in turn is reflected in their social dispositions.

When we lament the undisciplined, disrespectful, intolerant and violent behaviour of children, we would be well advised to reflect as a society on the role we all played, either directly or passively, in this miseducation process – how we failed them; we reap what we’ve sown.

We are bombarded by leaders who think nothing of insulting and berating their perceived political opponents with some of the most venomous and intemperate language, fully conscious that children are looking on with very impressionable minds. Even more alarming is the absence of public condemnation of such language and behaviour. Do we demand a higher standard of morality from people entrusted to hold titles of “honourable?”

Discourse among many elected leaders is devoid of basic standards of civility and courtesy, having given way to hate, aggression, antagonism and downright hostility. This is reflective of deep-seated anger and intolerance that reside within the minds of many of our leaders, a trait that many citizens unfortunately identify with and embrace in the name of political power.

From the despicable outbursts that now characterise parliamentary debates to the verbal attacks, demonisation and character assassination of perceived political opponents, the raw anger displayed by leaders is reflective of a level of violence that children are forced to imbibe from people who ought to know better.

In an era of instant communication, these sensational soundbites and video clips reach the impressionable minds of children in quick time, and when repeated enough conveys the message that such behaviour is socially acceptable and thus worthy of emulation.

Teachers at both pre and primary school can recant numerous instances of children innocently imitating unacceptable adult behaviour imbibed from significant adults in their lives. If violence in all its forms is normalised at the level of the macro society, it will ultimately characterise the emotional temperament of our children, underlying the magnitude and gravity of the social degradation that depicts us. School violence is not a school problem. It has its genesis in the communities external to the school, where children are mere victims of a society that simply does not think about them the way they ought to. Schools with or without police, and acting singularly, cannot thus solve a social problem that transcends several strata of society.

If we truly care about the children, we will engage in a radical overhaul of our moral standards: behaviours, attitudes and dispositions that are inimical to the proper upbringing and socialisation of children.