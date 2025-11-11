Stop the hate and show love

THE EDITOR: I am seriously concerned about a trend that regularly raises its head since the results of the last general election, and that is open expression of hate coming from followers of the PNM, and arrogance from followers of the UNC. It seems that one side cannot accept defeat with humility and the other side cannot be gracious in its victory.

Why all this hate? Some are going so far as to wish publicly for harm to the Prime Minister and her cabinet.

I used to think the PNM was mainly a Christian party, but some of its supporters professes so much hate that I find it very repulsive. And its leaders are doing nothing to restrain their followers.

It has reached the point where people are openly using racial slurs on social media. I want to advise the PNM (and UNC) that the youths of this country do not accept or tolerate this.

Are the leaders, especially of the PNM, willing to warn their base about all the hate they spew on social media? Give the government a chance to govern. Stop looking at a person’s ethnic features.

We are all God’s children. And if you have to oppose, please do so constructively and graciously.

And UNC, stop rubbing it in the face of the PNM that it lost. Some are not mature enough to accept defeat.

They are still grieving. Others are hoping for better things to come.

Considering the challenges the country is facing, there is no better time to present a united front than now.

Let us show more love and concern for each other. It is more productive.

ANTHONY A ALI

via e-mail