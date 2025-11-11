Six Trinidad and Tobago athletes receive Olympic scholarships

Trinidad and Tobago cycling sensation Makaira Wallace. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

THE Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) has awarded Olympic scholarships to six national athletes as they prepare for the 2028 Olympic Games, scheduled for Los Angeles.

The scholarships were given to athletes who have the potential to qualify for the Olympics and compete at a high level.

Five of the six athletes receiving scholarships have already represented TT at the Olympic Games between 2016 and 2024, including cyclists Nicholas Paul and Teneil Campbell; track athletes Jereem Richards and Leah Bertrand; and swimmer Dylan Carter. "Notably, two of them are receiving Olympic Solidarity Scholarship support for the first time," a TTOC media release said.

The other recipient is rising cycling star Makaira Wallace, who is now transitioning from junior to senior level.

Funded entirely by the International Olympic Committee through Olympic Solidarity, the programme – established in 1992 for the Barcelona Olympic Games – provides high-potential athletes from across the globe with financial support to access world-class coaching, competition exposure and elite training environments. The funding will also assist athletes with travel to qualification events, medical and sport science services and accommodation.

TTOC president Diane Henderson said, “These scholarships reflect our commitment to creating the strongest possible pathway for Team TTO athletes on their journey to the Olympic Games. We remain steadfast in our mission to support athletes holistically – on and off the field of play – so they can train, compete and excel at the highest levels.

"This cohort represents exceptional talent and determination, and we are confident they will continue to inspire TT on the road to Los Angeles 2028.”

It was a collaborative exercise in picking the athletes. The TTOC release said, "The selection of scholarship recipients was completed in close consultation with their respective national sporting organisations to ensure alignment with Olympic Solidarity criteria and to prioritise athletes demonstrating the highest performance potential and commitment to excellence.

Scholarship recipient Leah Bertrand expressed her gratitude, saying, "Being awarded the Olympic Scholarship is a tremendous honour and an important milestone in my journey toward Olympic qualification. As a first-time recipient, it means so much to receive this level of support. It not only eases the financial burden of elite preparation, but motivates me to continue pushing toward representing TT at the Olympic Games.”

Over the years, Olympic Solidarity scholarships have benefitted numerous TT athletes, including Machel Cedenio, Deon Lendore, Michelle-Lee Ahye, Jarrin Solomon, Nigel Paul, Michael Alexander, Njisane Phillip, George Bovell III, among others. Many of these athletes went on to qualify for, excel and medal on the world’s most competitive stages.

"The TTOC extends a heartfelt congratulations to all six scholarship recipients and wishes them continued success as they prepare for Los Angeles 2028."