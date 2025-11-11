Siparia schoolgirls charged with assault

- File photo

DESPITE having a police presence at the Siparia East Secondary School, a 14-year-old female student was attacked and repeatedly beaten by colleagues last month.

The incident took place at the school, one of those deemed high risk and where police officers have been stationed to maintain law and order.

In a 32-second video in circulation, a female student is seen ascending a staircase while two other female students, try to pull her back.

They are seen raining cuffs to her back, pulling her hair and shirt.

The victim was taken to the nearby Siparia District Health Facility for treatment and discharged.

The two girls were charged with assault by beating on November 10 and are scheduled to appear before the Children’s Court, Fyzabad.

At the start of the new term, police officers were placed in over 60 primary and secondary schools, after an escalation of fights and physical assault in and around some schools, among students.