"Redefining justice with prison plan"

Prison has been described as a "university of crime."

The implementation of the new prison plan will provide the infrastructure to enable prison communities to become a campus for human development. Prison officers who wish to evolve into professional human development agents will become powerful transformational influencers with significantly greater respect and job satisfaction.

Rehabilitative and restorative processes reduce criminal traction for those choosing to change.

Maintaining family ties and providing income-earning skills that are streamlined into job placements, with support for integration into social communities, will reduce both recidivism and prison populations.

Large numbers of young people have already signalled a preference for training and employment.

The emphasis on education, school policing and curtailing narco-trafficking will help redirect the flow of students away from illegal gangs into legal networks and reduce crime.

A prison experience could become an experience of justice. Ways of helping vulnerable people up into their place in society is the aspiration behind all recommendations of the Abdullah Report (1980) and the Penal Reform and Prison Transformation Reports in TT (2003).

A breathtaking phenomenon that could ripple its way right through the agencies of the criminal justice system in the Caribbean, the Commonwealth, and globally.

Thousands look forward to this creative justice project start-up.

We could redefine justice, based on the lived experiences, of what those at the bottom say justice is for them. This would be an amazing first – our defining of justice.

