Prisons march on with 3rd win, keep TTFPL lead

Prisons FC attacker Jeremiah Vidale (right) and teammate Ricardo John. Photo courtesy Nicholas Williams -

AFTER a tumultuous week which saw them signalling their intentions to pull out of the 2025/26 TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) season before making an about-turn after discussions with the TT Football Association (TTFA), Prisons FC (nine points) stayed atop the league in its early stages after getting a 1-0 victory over Club Sando at the Mahaica Sporting Complex, Point Fortin on November 9.

In the first game of the Point Fortin double-header, the encounter saw the teams putting their early 100 per cent records to the test.

After a sustained spell of second-half pressure which saw them drawing a few fine saves from Club Sando goalkeeper Teshorne Ragoo, it was a close-range strike in the 71st minute from Prisons’ substitute Jeremiah Vidale which separated the teams. The flanker skipped past a challenge in the area from centre back Josiah Cooper to finish off a move involving left back Khayyam Headley.

After a goalless first half, Prisons’ coach Dexter Cyrus showed his intentions shortly after the half with the introduction of striker Ricardo John. It took just three minutes for John to get in on the act as he had a close-range shot saved by Ragoo in the 59th minute, with the goalkeeper then making a string of saves in the 67th and 68th minutes as centre back Weslie John and midfielder Kevon Williams were both denied.

In the 71st minute, he could do nothing to stop Vidale, who expertly slapped a right-footer into the top corner to bag his third goal in as many matches this season to make good on his substitute appearance.

It was Prisons’ third win in as many matches and now sees them three points clear in the 12-team table. They are the only team still undefeated in the competition alongside reigning champs Defence Force (five points). Club Sando (six points) are in third spot, with Miscellaneous Police (six points) in second.

In the second game of the Mahaica double-header, home team Point Fortin Civic and San Juan Jabloteh (both four points) exchanged second-half goals as they played to a 1-1 draw. The youthful Jabloteh team took the lead in the 66th minute through a free kick from flanker Andell Fraser, before opposing winger Mark Ramdeen equalised eight minutes later after latching onto a lovely through ball from central midfielder Nathaniel Garcia. Point Fortin are currently sixth on the table, with Jabloteh in eighth.

At the St James Police Barracks, the holders Defence Force got their first win of the campaign after consecutive draws when they defeated Police 1-0 in the first instalment of this season’s servicemen’s derby. In an encounter which saw precious little to choose between the teams, in-form attacker Shaquille Bertrand got the lone goal of the game in the 37th minute with a shot from point-blank range after Police goalkeeper Raheem Lee failed to deal with a right-side cross from Cassim Kellar.

The lawmen had a number of good chances in the second half but found goalie Isaiah Williams in fine form in the Army goal.

In the 62nd minute, Police did breach Williams’ defences, but had the goal disallowed for offside after defender Elijah Belgrave put in a free kick from Jabari Mitchell.

The win moved coach Devorn Jorsling’s Defence Force team from seventh to fifth.

In the first game at the barracks, Caledonia AIA also got their first victory of the season when they blanked Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 2-0.

At the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, it was also a first win of the campaign for AC Port of Spain (four points) as they defeated FC Eagles 1-0 thanks to a goal in the 87th minute from former Defence Force striker Brent Sam.

Also in Couva, the fourth-placed MIC Central FC Reboot (six points) survived a scare as they defeated Tobago’s 1976 FC Phoenix 3-2 as marauding full back Ross Russell Jr bagged a brace. There was also a goal also for veteran flanker Tyrone Charles, who led the TTPFL’s top flight with 17 goals last season.

The TTPFL action is set to resume on November 15 when Rangers journey to the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, Tobago to face Phoenix in a rescheduled match.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Prisons*3*3*0*0*8*2*6*9

Police FC*3*2*0*1*6*2*4*6

Club Sando*3*2*0*1*3*1*2*6

MIC Central FC*3*2*0*1*6*5*1*6

Defence Force*3*1*2*0*3*2*1*5

Point Fortin*3*1*1*1*4*4*0*4

AC Port of Spain*3*1*1*1*1*2*-1*4

Jabloteh*3*1*1*1*3*5*-2*4

Caledonia*3*1*0*2*4*5*-1*3

Eagles FC*3*0*1*2*2*4*-2*1

La Horquetta Rangers*2*0*0*2*1*4*-3*0

1976 FC Phoenix*2*0*0*2*2*7*-5*0