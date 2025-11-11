Port of Spain bar manager held, $22,914 seized

- File photo

TWO people, including the manager of a Port of Spain bar and nightclub, were arrested and a quantity of cash seized by Port of Spain Division police during an anti-crime operation on November 10.

A TTPS press release said that between 4 pm-9 pm, officers led by ASP Cadette conducted an illicit trade operation at the bar and nightclub on Independence Square North.

Officers searched of the establishment and its patrons for illegal firearms and ammunition.

Additionally, ASP Cadette interviewed the manager of the establishment and inspected several records, including the Customs and Excise Spirit Book, Member’s Club Registration Book, Company’s Accounts Register, and Spirit Retailer’s Licence.

During the inspection, ASP Cadette discovered several irregularities.

Further investigations were conducted which revealed that the establishment had no authorisation to organise, promote, or conduct national lottery games or any other gaming activities on behalf of the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB).

The manager was arrested for operating an illegal gaming house, and $22,914 was seized. A 19-year-old man of Picton Road, Laventille, was also arrested on outstanding enquries.