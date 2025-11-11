No end to noise in sight

THE EDITOR: There is no respect and understanding with people nowadays with loud music and its effect on neighbours and surrounding areas.

Now it’s common to awake with the galvanise on your rattling from the crazy loud music from cars and stereo systems – and there is nowhere to turn for help.

I have found myself in this situation for many years. With the disrespect for older people, the sick and the young it is no wonder the country is where it is today.

I really thought the UNC was going to stop this noise pollution issue but after numerous calls to the police the madding noise continues.

The county needs help with this situation and I hope that happens soon because it’s only so much a man can take.

ANZENUS NARINE

via e-mail