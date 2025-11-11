NCRHA hosts Mental Health Open Day for staff, public and patients

NCRHA Mental Health Awareness Day featured fun games and activities, giveaways and practical mental wellness tips, as well as one on one consultations. -

The North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) joined the global observance of Mental Health Awareness Day, annually celebrated on October 10 with a series of activities during the month designed to promote understanding, reduce stigma and encourage the public to prioritise their mental well-being.

As part of this year’s observance, the NCRHA hosted a Mental Health Open Day at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) on October 15 and the Arima General Hospital on October 24, offering a stress-free space for individuals to relax, reflect, and reconnect, said a media release.

The event featured fun games and activities, giveaways and practical mental wellness tips, as well as one on one consultations, all aimed at helping participants learn positive ways to manage stress and support overall well-being.

The head of the Mental Health Unit, Prof Gerard Hutchinson, noted that events like the open day are vital to bridging the gap between awareness and access to care. They highlighted that more individuals across the region are reaching out for help with anxiety, depression, stress-related challenges and other mental health conditions, sharing that, “We have observed an encouraging increase in people seeking help through our mental health clinics. These numbers show that awareness is improving and that more persons are recognising the importance of early intervention. Our goal is to continue building a supportive system that meets people where they are and provides ongoing care.”

The Mental Health Unit at the NCRHA continues to provide crucial outpatient and stress relief services. On average, approximately 3000 persons are seen each month across facilities at the Stress Relief Clinic (Mt Hope Women’s Hospital & Chaguanas), Psychiatric Outpatient Clinic (Arima & EWMSC) and the Children and Adolescents Living with Mental Health Issues (Calm) Clinic (Mt Hope Women’s Hospital & Chaguanas). These numbers suggest that there is both growing awareness and the pressing need for continued mental health support across the population, the release said.

Interim chief executive officer Bhadase Seetahal Maraj, in the release, acknowledged mental health as an increasingly significant issue and reaffirmed NCRHA’s commitment to address this matter directly. He noted that mental health discussion is a necessary form of health education and as such, NCRHA has focused on a strategic approach for persons to access professional assistance in a non-judgmental manner. “NCRHA remains dedicated to strengthening our mental health services and promoting holistic well-being across all communities.”

According to data provided, approximately 300 persons visited the open day booths at the EWMSC and Arima General Hospital on their respective days. Chairman of the NCRHA Dr Tim Gopeesingh expressed gratitude to staff and teams across the authority for their dedication in coordinating the initiative, noting that the turnout and participation were very encouraging. He said, “The positive response we’ve seen is an inspiring reminder that people are ready to talk about mental health and seek the help they need. I extend heartfelt thanks to our hard-working teams who continue to provide care with compassion, efficiency and purpose.

“Every day, people face challenges that test their emotional and psychological resilience and we understand that.. just like any other illness, if issues are not treated, they can develop into more serious conditions over time. Recognising this, the NCRHA continues to take proactive steps to ensure mental health support is adequate and accessible to individuals, families and by extension our communities.”

The NCRHA remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting mental wellness and ensuring that care is available to anyone in need.

Services offered by the authority include:

⯃Calm Clinic and Liaison Unit: 397-7016 (Mt Hope & Chaguanas)

⯃Chaguanas Stress Relief Clinic: 305-6419

⯃Mt Hope Stress Relief Centre: 397-7016

⯃Adult Outpatient Psychiatry Clinic: 225-4673 | Ext. 2196 (EWMSC, 1 pm-4 pm)