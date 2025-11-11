'Naps' edge St Mary's 1-0, regain control in SSFL title race

Naparima College players and staff huddle after their 1-0 win away to St Mary’s College on Serpentine Road, St Clair, on November 10. - Roneil Walcott

SECONDARY Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division title hopefuls Naparima College (34 points) reclaimed the driver’s seat in the race to the 2025 title when they got a slender 1-0 win away to the tenth-placed St Mary’s College on Serpentine Road, St Clair on November 10.

With four games on the match day postponed as the SSFL tries to ensure “fair and balanced conditions” for the title contenders and relegation-threatened teams towards the business end of the season, “Naps” were presented with the chance to retake the lead on the table with just one game to spare.

It wasn’t a dominating or eye-catching performance from Naparima by any stretch, but they were still good enough to get past the “Saints” as they moved past rivals St Benedict’s College (33 points) and into first spot with a one-point lead. Another southern juggernaut in Presentation College San Fernando (31 points) are third, with outgoing champs Fatima College (29 points) in fourth. The top five teams all have one game left, while Signal Hill Secondary (22 points) still have five games to play – including a trip to Naparima, which is tentatively scheduled towards the end of this month. Signal Hill moved from seventh to sixth with a 2-0 win away to QRC and can still sneak the premier division title back to Tobago by winning their five outstanding games. On November 13, Signal Hill are scheduled to play St Anthony’s in Tobago, with a home fixture against St Augustine to be played three days later.

In St Clair, Naparima dealt with what they could control and took the lead after 40 minutes when enterprising national under-17 wing back Jayden Caprietta headed in from a right-side corner. It was the only goal in the game, but the hosts had been warned, as Shabani Thompson forced Saints goalie Donnell Thomas into a scrambled save at his near post with a 28th-minute corner, while flanker Arron Raymond sent a header over bar from close range just three minutes later.

St Mary’s did have a look of their own before the break, but Ihsan Miller sent a long-range drive just wide of Mikhail Clement’s goal.

The goalmouth action became increasingly scarce in the second half, but Raymond ought to have done better in the 54th minute when he had a close-range shot saved by Thomas after being picked out all alone at the back post.

Desperate to get a second goal to kill off the contest, Naparima came anxiously close in the 68th minute when St Mary’s midfielder Liam Hosein steered just wide of his own post after Caprietta put in a dangerous, low ball from the left.

In the 80th minute, St Mary’s makeshift forward Jaylon Roberts gave the Angus Eve-coached Naparima team some extra palpitations too when he shook off a few defenders and swung a left-footed shot towards goal. However, his effort drifted just wide of the far post as the visitors grabbed the precious three points to go to the premier division summit.

Elsewhere, east powerhouse Arima North Secondary (22 points) moved from eighth to seventh when they spanked the cellar-placed Carapichaima East Secondary on the back of a hat-trick from Hirshil Parks. In a clash at Westmoorings, another eastern team in St Augustine Secondary (12 points) moved up to 13th and out of the relegation zone with a game to play when they blanked the “Tigers” of St Anthony’s 2-0. Donte Gordon and Mikel Murray scored for the “Green Machine,” who are now one point above the 14th-placed San Juan North Secondary (11 points). The bottom three teams will be relegated to the championship division for 2026.

SSFL premier division standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Naparima*14*11*1*2*40*7*33*34

St Benedict's*14*11*0*3*41*14*27*33

Presentation (Sando)*14*10*1*3*37*9*28*31

Fatima*14*9*2*3*46*24*22*29

St Anthony's College*14*8*1*5*30*21*9*25

Signal Hill*10*7*1*2*26*11*15*22

Arima North*15*6*4*5*34*27*7*22

Trinity Moka*13*7*1*5*27*30*-3*22

QRC*15*5*4*6*23*25*-2*19

St Mary's College*15*5*3*7*31*23*8*18

Trinity East*12*4*1*7*18*37*-19*13

Malick*13*3*3*7*27*35*-8*12

St Augustine*14*3*3*8*16*43*-17*12

San Juan North*14*2*5*7*22*26*-4*11

Scarborough*12*1*4*7*12*32*-20*7

Carapichaima East*15*0*0*15*7*72*-65*0