Moonilal: Technology can reduce LPG tank accidents

Dr Roodal Moonilal, Minister of Energy and Energy Industries. - File photo

MINISTER of Energy Dr Roodal Moonilal believes technology can reduce the risk of harm caused by leaking LPG cylinders as he called for an end to recent instances of explosions.

Moonilal has ordered an urgent review of LPG safety standards and tighter regulatory oversight after a series of residential cylinder explosions killed four people since April.

Moonilal, delivering the feature address at the opening of the American Chamber of Commerce of TT (AmCham TT) Health, Safety, Security & Environment conference, on November 11, said the accidents “must come to an end.”

He said the ministry has been directed to work with the National Petroleum and regulators to investigate the recent incidents and tighten controls.

“It is intended that these findings…will better inform safety practices in the use of LPG.”

Moonilal added that NP’s subsidiary operations will be reviewed and that draft LPG regulations and licences are under finalisation.

“NP has been directed to review the processes and procedures of its subsidiary company, Natpet (National Petroleum Marketing Co) … to ensure that all cylinders supplied are verified as being free from leaks or any other defects,” he said, adding that draft national LPG standards prepared by the TT Bureau of Standards will be reconvened and advanced for public comment.

Moonilal noted that safety innovations are available to prevent and minimise incidents.

“There are currently a range of technologies for LPG safety use, such as LPG monitoring and safety systems which monitor use, detect leakages, shut off gas supply and provide immediate alarms.

“There is also blast-proof technology that can be incorporated into cylinders to reduce the risk of explosions,” he said.

NP has issued public statements urging caution and confirming co-operation with authorities while reviewing standards and internal processes.

Moonilal said the proliferation of incidents “raises the question as to why technology is not being used to minimise or eliminate accidents,” and said the government will pursue legislative, technical and enforcement measures to tackle the problem.