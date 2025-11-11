Ministry distributes $310k in disaster relief grants

Minister of the People, Social Development and Family Services Vandana Mohit, third from right, presents a disaster relief grant to a recipient, Also present are (from left) chairman of Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation, Ryan Rampersad; Caroni East MP Dr Rishard Seecharan; Parliamentary Secretary, Dr Natalie Chaitan-Maharaj and Permanent Secretary Ag Ryan Ramcharan. -

THE Ministry of the People, Social Development and Family Services has distributed $310,000 in disaster relief grants after adverse weather conditions caused flooding and other damage in Chaguanas, Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo and Tunapuna/Piarco.

Forty-five recipients, representing 121 household beneficiaries, collected their grants on November 8 at the Cunupia Government Primary School.

In a media release, the ministry said the atmosphere was one of gratitude and relief as families received grants under the National Social Development Programme to help replace damaged furniture, appliances and clothing.

In total, household items grants valued at $283,000.00 and clothing grants totalling $27,000 were presented, offering support to help families rebuild their homes, restore comfort, and move forward after losses.

Delivering the feature address, Vandana Mohit, Minister of the People, Social Development and Family Services, described the event as another demonstration of the Government’s commitment to standing with citizens in their time of need. She emphasised that each grant represents more than financial relief, but a meaningful step toward recovery and renewal.

Mohit said, “Every cheque, every grant, every visit is an act of love. It is the Government saying to its people, you matter, you are not forgotten, and we will stand with you until you can stand again.”

The ministry said it remains committed to delivering responsive and people-centred assistance to families across Trinidad and Tobago, meeting citizens where they are and bringing meaningful support directly to the communities that need it most.