Minister Zakour tours highway days after fatal crash

Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Eli Zakour, centre, during a safety assessment tour of the Solomon Hochoy Highway near the Corinth Overpass three days after a man died in a crash off the highway near to where the minister toured. - Photo courtesy Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation

TRANSPORT and Civil Aviation Minister Eli Zakour led a team of technocrats on a safety assessment tour of the Solomon Hochoy Highway near the Corinth Overpass on November 11.

The tour came days after a 32-year-old man was killed in a crash along the highway.

On November 8, Arvin Williams of London Street Extension, St Joseph Village in San Fernando, was driving his red Nissan Frontier along the northbound lane of the highway when on nearing the Cipero Bridge, he lost control of the van which crashed into the bridge's walls.

The van then landed in a ditch 30 feet below on the bank of the Cipero River. Williams, who was declared dead at the scene, would have celebrated his 33rd birthday on November 11. He was on his way home after dropping off a friend in Golconda.

Zakour, according to a media release, was joined by senior technical officials including Adande Piggott, Chief Traffic Engineer at the ministry, Sharaz Hosein, Civil Engineer of the Highways Division, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, and Police Road Safety Project Co-ordinator, Sgt Brent Batson.

The visit was part of a continued, co-ordinated multi-agency effort to strengthen road safety standards across the national road network.

The team conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the site to identify areas for improvement and ensure that corrective actions are undertaken swiftly. The ministry emphasised that this initiative aligns with government’s broader commitment to maintaining safe and efficient roadways through infrastructure upgrades, inter-agency collaboration, and continued public awareness.

The ministry recently installed new safety barriers along the San Fernando Hill roadway as part of its ongoing national road safety programme.

The release added that Zakour extended his condolences to the family and friends of Williams during this difficult time.

Williams was said to be the son of Winston Williams – the recently appointed head of the Pan American Life Insurance Group for the Caribbean.