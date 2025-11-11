Man held after Tobago shooting incident

- File photo

A man has been arrested following a shooting incident which took place in Tobago on the morning of November 11.

A TTPS release said at about around 6.15 am, the victim of Arnos Vale Road, Plymouth, was at his workplace in Courland, Black Rock when he was approached by a man dressed in black and holding a gun.

The suspect fired several shots at the man and a struggle ensued between the two of them. The suspect subsequently fled through nearby bushes.

A report was made and several units responded, including officers from the Crown Point Police Station. The officers intercepted a silver Nissan Note car in the Black Rock area after a man, matching the description of the suspect, was seen inside.

The suspect was arrested and a Glock pistol seized. A subsequent operation led by ASP Bacchus and comprising officers of the Shirvan Road Police Station's CID, the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), and the Crown Point Police Station, resulted in the recovery of one magazine during a search of the bushy area at the scene.

Later that day, a search was conducted at the suspect’s residence at Plymouth, where officers found and seized six rounds of nine-millimetre calibre ammunition.

The suspect is detained at the Shirvan Road Police Station. PC Lewis is continuing investigations.