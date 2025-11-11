Ian Ramrattan gets the nod for T&TEC general manager

File photo: TTEC head office in Port of Spain.

Ian Ramrattan, former assistant general manager of T&TEC has been announced as the new substantive general manager of the state-owned power company, from December 1.

His name was dropped as the new substantive general manager by Minister of Public Utilities Barry Padarath in an address to a contingent of 25 T&TEC employees going to Jamaica for restoration and repair works in the wake of Hurricane Melissa.

“T&TEC will very shortly have a substantive general manager in the person of none other than Ian Ramrattan who will come into the company as of December 1 2025,” Padarath said.

He will take over from acting general manager Vijai Ramnanansingh.

According to his Linkedin profile Ramrattan has had a lengthy career in T&TEC, starting from 1990 when he was a distribution engineer for nine years.

He moved up the ranks to communications systems manager from 2012, and from 2015-2018 he was made assistant general manager of administration. In that roll he was responsible for the commercial, information technology, metering, business development and procurement departments of T&TEC.

In a 2015 newsletter T&TEC said Ramrattan has a BSc In electrical and computer engineering and a masters in business administration.

The newsletter said he held positions of shift control engineer, senior control engineer, control department manager, public lighting department manager in the communications department, manager of system planning and control, manager of protection and the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA).

His Linkedin profile also said he led the T&TEC team in securing a contract to lease dark fibre to Digicel TT, which resulted in a 20 per cent return on investment.

He was also part of the team responsible for overhauling T&TEC’s procurement processes which improved the company’s transparency.