Four Tobago hotels get $1.7m from TTAL

FOUR Tobago hotels received approximately $1.7 million in financial reimbursements and grants on November 11 courtesy the Tobago Tourism Agency Limited (TTAL).

Among the recipients were Crown Point Beach Hotel, Shepherd’s Inn, Tropikist Beach Hotel and Resort, and Sparkle’s B Lovely Events and Accommodation.

In a media release on November 11, TTAL said these payments were made under the Tourism Accommodation Upgrade Project (TAUP) and phase two of the Tourism Accommodation Relief Grant programme.

"Both initiatives demonstrate TTAL’s steadfast commitment to supporting Tobago’s accommodation sector in achieving higher standards of quality, sustainability, and competitiveness," it said.

The TAUP, a Cabinet-approved incentive, provides partial reimbursement grants to eligible accommodation providers for infrastructural improvements that enhance the overall visitor experience.

TTAL said its administration of this programme has strengthened hospitality standards and supported the island’s transition towards a more resilient and sustainable tourism industry.

Similarly, the second phase of the TARG programme has delivered vital financial relief to Tobago’s accommodation sector, supporting operators in maintaining the standards of the destination.

TTAL said the recipients each demonstrate exceptional dedication to elevating their guest experiences through significant property enhancements.

Among the notable upgrades made possible through these initiatives were:

• Shepherd’s Inn Tobago: Installation of solar energy and waste management systems, reinforcing the property’s commitment to sustainability;

• Crown Point Beach Hotel: Refurbishment of tennis court facilities, roof infrastructure, and cabanas, enhancing both comfort and aesthetics;

• Tropikist Beach Hotel & Resort and Sparkle’s B Lovely Events and Accommodation: Significant improvements to health and safety systems, further strengthening guest confidence and operational excellence.

At the presentation ceremony, Secretary for Tourism Tashia Burris underscored the importance of these investments in enhancing Tobago’s competitiveness. She said, "Essentially, what we want to be able to communicate to the rest of the region and to the rest of the world is that Tobago is ready to get into the game.

"In order for us to do this, we need to bring our rooms up to four- and five-star standards because that’s the minimum standard most travellers are expecting. We also have to look at our attractions, not just the ones that currently exist, but new attractions we can put in place."

Emphasising the continued prioritisation of these efforts in the coming year, Burris said at the core of Tobago’s tourism advancement lies a collective responsibility between the public and private sectors to showcase the island’s one-of-a-kind offerings – from its vibrant culture and rich heritage to its authentic stories – where every stakeholder plays a vital role in advancing the destination.

In a direct call to action, she said: "You are responsible for being the champions of the destination. Not just the THA, not just the TTAL, but each and every one of you has to be the biggest brand ambassadors for the destination."

TTAL said it remains committed to uplifting the island’s tourism infrastructure, supporting industry stakeholders, and ensuring that every visitor encounter reflects Tobago’s unspoilt charm and truly Beyond Ordinary experiences.