Dream big with ‘one percenters’

From left, Ansa McAl group CEO Anthony N Sabga III, Ansa group director Joel Pemberton and Ansa McAl executive chairman A Norman Sabga at the government's launch of its Revitalisation Blueprint for TT on Thursday at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has outlined her government’s Revitalisation Blueprint – a bold vision with structure. This does not appear to be another empty promise dressed up as a plan. It is a comprehensive, actionable roadmap that connects ambition to economic logic – and if executed properly it could very well redefine the business landscape of TT.

When A Norman Sabga, executive chairman of ANSA McAL, said, “Where they want to take this country requires dreaming big,” he captured the mood of progressive business leaders across the nation.

He didn’t just endorse the plan – he validated it from the perspective of someone who understands scale, sustainability, and risk.

The reality is, no government can transform an economy on its own. The private sector is the engine that drives innovation, employment, and investment confidence.

Sabga’s words – “We need to dream big, manage the details, and move the country forward” – should serve as a rallying call to the business community.

This is not the time for scepticism or political bias. It’s time for collaboration – a national alignment where government provides policy stability and infrastructure, while businesses bring capital, innovation, and operational excellence.

The Revitalisation Blueprint offers a platform – not just for the “one percenters,” but for small and medium enterprises, creative entrepreneurs, and skilled professionals looking to plug into something bigger than themselves.

When ANSA McAL – a group synonymous with stability, credibility, and regional success – signals its intention to get on board, others will follow. That’s how economic momentum begins: one decision of confidence at a time.

We often criticise the one percenters, but here’s the truth – when they invest, jobs are created, supply chains expand, and local businesses benefit. The flow of capital doesn’t stop at corporate headquarters; it trickles down to communities, contractors, and small service providers.

It’s time to dream big, manage the details, and move forward together.

Because building a stronger TT isn’t the government’s job alone; it’s a collective responsibility shared by every citizen, company, and leader bold enough to believe in the promise of tomorrow.

SIMON WRIGHT

Chaguanas