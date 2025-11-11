Diabetes and foot care

DELICIA BURRIS

As we approach World Diabetes Day 2025, it is essential to focus on the theme of Diabetes and Well-being and highlight the importance of taking care of all aspects of health when living with diabetes. One often-overlooked aspect of diabetes management is foot care. For individuals living with diabetes, foot care is not something to joke about – it is a crucial part of maintaining overall health and well-being.

Why foot care is important for diabetics

People with diabetes are at a higher risk of developing foot problems due to poor circulation and nerve damage. This makes them more susceptible to foot ulcers, infections, and even amputations if not properly cared for. Regular foot exams, daily foot inspections, and wearing appropriate footwear are all essential in preventing serious complications.

Proper moisturisation for diabetics

Moisturising your feet and skin is also crucial for diabetics. Dry skin, which is cause by nerve damage, can lead to cracks and fissures, which can become entry points for bacteria and lead to infections. Using a moisturiser specifically designed for diabetics can help keep the skin soft and hydrated, reducing the risk of complications.

Finding a diabetic-friendly spa for pedicures

For individuals looking to pamper their feet while managing diabetes, finding a diabetic-friendly spa for pedicures is essential. These spas are speciality trained to provide gentle and safe care for diabetic feet, ensuring that all procedures and the use of equipment’s are done with the utmost care and attention to detail. It is important to communicate with the spa staff about your medical condition and any special requirements you may have.

Diabetics and sun protection

In addition to foot care, diabetics should also pay attention to protecting their skin from the sun. People with diabetes are more prone to skin damage due to the effects of high blood sugar levels on collagen production. Using sunscreen with a high SPF and wearing protective clothing can help reduce the risk of sunburn and skin cancer.

Importance of protecting your skin

Protecting your skin is not just about preventing sunburn – it is also about maintaining overall skin health. Moisturising daily, staying hydrated and avoiding harsh chemicals can all help keep your skin healthy and reduce the risk of skin problems. Regular skin checks for any abnormalities or changes are also important in catching any potential issues early.'

In conclusion, as we prepare to celebrate World Diabetes Day 2025 with the theme of Diabetes and Well-being, it is crucial to remember the importance of foot care, moisturisation, and sun protection for individuals living with diabetes. By taking proactive steps to care for your skin and feet, you can help prevent serious complications and ensure a higher quality of life. Remember, your well-being is in your hands – take care of yourself and prioritise your health every day.

Take care of your feet, moisturise your skin and protect yourself from the sun to ensure a healthier future.

Delicia Burris is the owner and founder of Glorious Touch Health and Wellness Spa. Find out more on social media @glorioustouchtt or call 477-3110