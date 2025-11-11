De Boulet, Metha crowned mixed doubles badminton champs

Nekeisha Blake - AYANNA KINSALE

CHEQUEDA De Boulet and Parth Mehta were crowned mixed doubles champions when the TT International 2025 Badminton tournament came to a close at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua, on November 9.

It was by no means an easy run to the title as the Barbadian pair of Sabrina Scott and Shae Martin gave the TT players everything they had. Eventually, De Boulet and Mehta pulled off a 21-19, 21-19 victory.

In the semifinals, Mehta and De Boulet defeated the Jamaican team of Kenneth Anglin and Tahlia Richardson 21-18, 21-17. TT duo Aditya Maharaj and Samiya Karim tied for third after losing at the semifinal stage to Scott and Martin 15-21, 10-21.

In the women’s doubles final, Nekeisha Blake of TT teamed up with Scott. They were on the losing end as Jamaicans Breanna Bisnott and Richardson sealed the title with a 21-13, 21-17 victory. Two pairs of TT sisters shared the bronze medal as Danyelle and T’Shelle Barnes, along with siblings Aliyah and Amara Urquhart lost in the semis.

It was a battle between two Swiss players in the men’s singles final as Julien Scheiwiller and Nicolas Mueller locked horns.

Second-seeded Scheiwiller emerged with a 21-19, 21-18 victory over fourth-ranked Mueller. Metha finished joint third after falling 8-21, 9-21 to Mueller in the semifinals. Italian Gianna Stiglich was unstoppable in the women’s singles final as the second-seeded player romped to a 21-8, 21-8 victory over fourth-ranked Argentine Iona Gualdi.

In the men’s doubles final, brothers Simeon and Andrej Suchy of Slovakia proved why they are the number one seeds with a comfortable 21-13, 21-12 win over Achutaditya Doddavarapu and Pochana Reddy of India.

The TT pair of Kaveer Ramoutar and Verone Salick tied for third place in the men’s doubles after losing to Doddavarapu and Reddy in the semifinals.