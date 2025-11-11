Amcham welcomes Customs LINX payments

The Ministry of Finance Custom House, headquarters of the Customs and Excise Division, Government Campus, Ajax Street, Port of Spain. - Photo by Jeff Mayers

The American Chamber of Commerce of TT welcomed the introduction of electronic payments for the Customs and Excise Division in a statement on November 7.

The endorsement comes after the Ministry of Finance announced the development on the same day.

“The Customs and Excise Division is pleased to announce the official launch of its Point of Sale debit card payment system, which allows customers to make secure, convenient payments directly at customs offices across TT,” the Ministry’s release said.

The ministry said commercial clients, including importers, brokers and shipping agents would stand to benefit from quicker transitions, improved transparency and simplified account reconciliation. The public will also get greater convenience and shorter processing times.

“The introduction of the Linx payment system underscores the Customs and Excise Division’s commitment to proviuding efficient, customer-focused and transparent service to all stakeholders,” the release said.

In the Amcham statement, Tewarie described the development as a positive and practical step forward.

“Amcham TT has long called for the digital transformation of Customs processes to help reduce backlogs and improve efficiency. In the past couple of months, we have seen a refreshingly new approach by Customs when it comes to trade facilitation, which is one of their three core functions.”

Amcham commended Comptroller of Customs Riad Juman for the move.