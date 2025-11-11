A painful truth emerging in TT

-

THE EDITOR: Across TT, a quiet but painful truth is surfacing – a growing number of men are paying child maintenance for children who, after DNA testing, turn out not to be biologically theirs. Advocacy groups like the Fathers’ Association of TT report that in some communities as many as one in three men making payments are not the biological fathers of the children they support.

This is not merely a personal tragedy; it’s a national concern. The child maintenance system was built to protect children’s welfare, but when paternity is misrepresented – by error or deceit – the law itself can become an instrument of injustice.

Innocent men, already struggling to make ends meet, are forced to shoulder emotional and financial burdens that aren’t theirs to bear.

When a man is taken to court for child maintenance, he’s told he has the right to request a DNA test.

In theory, that sounds fair. In reality, a legal paternity test costs between $2,000-$3,000 – a price many working-class men simply cannot afford.

Faced with that cost, many concede defeat and start paying, even while harbouring doubts. This financial barrier has created a loophole that some women, unfortunately, have learned to exploit. Once a maintenance order is granted, reversing it is nearly impossible, even if later DNA evidence proves the man is not the father.

If the state can compel a man to pay child support, it must also ensure he can verify paternity. Subsidised or mandatory DNA testing before any maintenance order is finalised would protect everyone involved.

Beyond the courtroom lies a deeper cultural issue. The term “baby father” – a casual label for a man who fathers a child outside a committed relationship – has become embedded in Caribbean vocabulary.

When society normalises the idea of “baby fathers” and “baby mothers,” it normalises instability. It turns what should be sacred – the bond between parent and child – into something temporary and transactional.

Trinidadians/Tobagonians call themselves a deeply religious people. Churches, temples, and mosques fill our landscape – yet so do bars, rum shops, clubs, casinos and guest houses. Carnival, our greatest cultural celebration, showcases joy, artistry, and freedom. But its aftermath tells another story.

Every November and December, maternity wards overflow – the silent legacy of Carnival’s excesses.

We cannot claim to be a moral, family-oriented nation while glorifying lifestyles that undermine family life.

The first step toward national healing is truth. Paternity testing must be accessible and affordable to all. Education must emphasise stable relationships, mutual respect, and shared responsibility. Both men and women must be held equally accountable for the choices they make.

This is not a battle of the sexes. It is a call for fairness, honesty, and moral reform. We must teach the next generation that love and commitment are not outdated virtues but the foundation of a stable society. If we refuse to confront these truths, we will continue to raise a fractured society.

DR LESTER PHILLIP

San Fernando