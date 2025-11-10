Women In Art Organisation of Trinidad and Tobago hosts Transformations

Good morning Fort Granby by Cindy-Lou Valentine -

Staying true to its mission in developing the skills and promotion of women artists within TT, this year, paying homage to themselves, Women In Art Organisation of Trinidad and Tobago (WIAOTT) celebrates their 29th member’s exhibition with the theme Transformations.

A media release said, this theme showcases layers of resilience, transition and reinvention, honouring the continual evolution of womanhood and the strength found in change. Through a variety of media and creative expressions, participating artists interpret both personal and collective moments of transformation, reflecting the diversity and dynamism of TT’s women artists.

Founded in 1996, WIAOTT is a non-profit organisation dedicated to the advancement and empowerment of women in the visual arts. Through its ongoing exhibitions and outreach initiatives, WIAOTT provides a platform for artistic growth, education and visibility for female artists across TT.

Exhibiting artists include: Andrea Barry, Bernadette Hospedales, Cindy Lou Valentine, Frances White, Gizelle Winter, Halcian Pierre, Karissa Gayadeen, Kathy Farabi, Kechervi Voisin, Kessa Seale, Leona Fabien, Lethe, Linda Ahwai-Kowlessar, Marise Rodriguez, Marise Hajarysingh-Ramnarine, Michelle Tappin-Davis, Mionne Mackenzie, Niala Dwarika, Pat Farrell-Frederick, Sabina Allard, Sonia Alexis and Vejaya Mungal.

The exhibition will feature several categories of artists awards, including: Acrylic painting, drawing, mixed media, oil, fabric, pastel, architecture, watercolour, expressionsand abstract, the release said.

Transformations opens at Arnim’s Art Galleria south branch, Gulf View Road, La Romaine on November 11 from 4 pm-7 pm and runs until November 22 during the hours of 9 am-6 pm, Monday-Friday and 9 am-4 pm on Saturdays.

All purchasing of artworks can be done at the exhibition or after on the WIAOTT website https://www.womeninart-tt.org

For further info call 610-9289.