Windies, New Zealand fourth T20 ends in no result

West Indies T20 captain Shai Hope. PHOTO COURTESY CWI MEDIA -

The fourth T20 match between West Indies and New Zealand ended in a no result because of rain on November 10 at Saxton Oval in Nelson, New Zealand.

After the players walked off the field for the second time because of rain the match was eventually called off with West Indies 38/1 after 6.3 overs batting first. The first rain interruption took place with West Indies 30/0 after five overs.

Alick Athanaze scored 21 and unbeaten at the crease were Amir Jangoo (12 not out) and Shai Hope (three not out).

New Zealand lead the five-match T20 series 2-1.

The last match of the series is scheduled to be played at University Oval in Dunedin on November 12 at 8.15 pm, TT time.

Following the conclusion of the T20 series, the teams will battle in a three-match One-Day International series and then a three-match Test series.