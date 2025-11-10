Vigil for peace calls for unity, reflection amid regional tensions

Movement for Social Justice leader David Abdulah, left, vice-president of the Inter-Religious Organisation Pandit Lloyd Mukram Sirjoo, activist Abeo Jackson, and executive director of the Emancipation Support Committee of TT Zakiya Uzoma-Wadada greet each other ahead of the vigil for peace, organised by religious, cultural and labour organisation, at Woodford Square, Port of Spain, on November 9. - ANDREW GIOANNETTI

A MODEST but diverse crowd gathered at Woodford Square, Port of Spain, on the evening of November 9 for a candlelight vigil for peace, coinciding with the nation’s annual Remembrance Day observances.

While Remembrance Day honours those who died in World Wars I and II and other conflicts, the vigil on November 9 sought to highlight a more immediate concern – the need for peace and dialogue amid mounting regional and political tensions.

At least ten civil society and religious organisations participated in the event, which began at 5.30 pm and drew representatives from Muslim, Hindu, and Christian communities, as well as cultural and activist groups.

Among them were the Concerned Muslims of TT, the Emancipation Support Committee, Fishermen and Friends of the Sea, the Movement for Social Justice, the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM), the Network of NGOs for the Advancement of Women, Trinbago for Palestine, the Warao Community of San Fernando, and the TT Scrap Iron Dealers Association, whose leader Allan Ferguson, among others, addressed the audience.

The vigil was held against the backdrop of escalating geopolitical strain between the United States and Venezuela, a situation that has increasingly drawn TT into diplomatic crossfire.

It followed recent controversy surrounding Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s remarks urging the US to “kill them all,” in reference to alleged drug smugglers – widely criticised as inflammatory – and her accusation that Caricom was “siding with Venezuela” in its calls for dialogue.

Despite these political overtones, some organisers said their involvement was not intended as “political” but as a collective appeal for peace and the conflict was seldom explicitly mentioned.

“This is not political; this is purely spiritual… We want peace,” said Rauold Keith Simon, shaman of the Warao Community of San Fernando, one of the first to speak.

Yet his message carried a warning: “We won’t take it any more. We will fight back.”

Cacica of the Warao Nation of TT, Anicia Benjamin, offered a sombre, if not alarming, reflection on the long-term consequences of conflict.

Drawing on history, she reminded attendees of how long it took countries to recover after World War II.

“It took the bigger countries 22 years. Imagine the smaller countries,” she said. “Some really did never recover. But those who were able to get back on their feet, it took them 25 to 30 years.”

She cautioned against complacency in the face of war rhetoric.

“Some are going to support going to war. No, we can’t do that.

“When our ports are shut off… when we can’t get access to food and water any more, what do you think is going to happen? We’re going to fight each other.

“Trinbagonians need to realise, we as a people have a powerful voice.”

Religious leaders also used the occasion to emphasise moral responsibility and collective renewal.

Pandit Lloyd Mukram Sirjoo, head of the Trinidad Academy of Hinduism and first vice-president of the Inter-Religious Organisation, urged greater spiritual engagement from citizens.

“This should not be a one-off situation,” he said. “Not only our nation, TT, but the world today is in turmoil, and the world needs us – religious people, spiritual people – to bring back some religiosity into our lives.”

Sirjoo lamented the tendency to gather in large numbers for other activities, while neglecting moments of prayer and reflection.

“Too many things in this nation today are not going as we would expect them to go, and the blame should not be on anyone else but each one of us as individuals.

“The onus is upon us to take the mantle and run with it.”

JTUM reaffirmed its support for the initiative in a statement preceding the vigil, which said, “nobody wins a war."

It also called for the Caribbean to remain a “Zone of Peace,” a string of words used in a Caricom statement in October following a meeting with the heads of government of regional states, who discussed issues including the increased security build-up in the Caribbean.

The statement said, “Save in respect of TT who reserved its position, Heads agreed on the following: They reaffirmed the principle of maintaining the Caribbean Region as a Zone of Peace and the importance of dialogue and engagement towards the peaceful resolution of disputes and conflict. Caricom remains willing to assist towards that objective.”

In JTUM’s recent statement, it said military escalation “can only be to the detriment of Caribbean people,” warning that TT would be “on the frontline” in any regional conflict.

It added that anxiety over the threat of war “will negatively impact productivity and investments and threaten the progress and development that this country is now poised to achieve.”

The union said progress “requires stability and peace,” pledging solidarity with all groups that have called for calm and unity.